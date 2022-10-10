ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 8

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2022-23 season. Thursday, Oct. 13:. Killeen Chaparral 0. Rouse 30. Akins 7. Austin High 35. Johnson...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking

The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin third-grade football player finds perfect prosthetic fit

AUSTIN, Texas - Like many eight-year-old boys, Jeremiah Canady loves playing flag football. But he’s gone through more than most kids his age in order to even be able to participate. Jeremiah was just three years old when he was injured in a lawn mowing accident. He had been...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Ames, TX
Local
Iowa Football
State
Texas State
Ames, IA
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Keeper takes innovative approach to cider-making

AUSTIN, Texas - Since 2013, Texas Keeper has been taking an innovative approach to cider. At their South Austin cidery, Texas Keeper makes full-strength apple cider through wine-making methods, including apple pressing and barrel aging. The cidery sits on 19 acres on Twin Creek Road and features in-house apiaries and...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#Red River Showdown#Big 12#American Football#College Football#Iowa State#Qb Quinn Ewers#Sark
fox7austin.com

Austin Veteran Arts Festival 2022 begins in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Avafest 2022 has officially begun in Central Texas. Avafest is a series of events for and by veterans, and the purpose is to help each other through artistic expression and to get more veterans involved. FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren spoke with Glenn Towery, the founder of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes

AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

New ERCOT CEO expects Texas power grid to hold this winter

AUSTIN, Texas - The new head of ERCOT, Pablo Vegas, made his first public appearance Thursday with PUC chairman Peter Lake. "It took a while but the Board is confident we got the right person, and we are thrilled to have him," said Lake. Vegas has more than a decade...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Favor Chief Taco Officer talks about Texas tacos

Chris Flores has had the enviable job of going around the Lone Star State for Favor and finding out everything we should know about tacos. He talks about his experience so far with FOX 7 Austin digital content creator Donny Wong.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy