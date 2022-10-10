Read full article on original website
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games Scheduled for November 5th
The Charleston Scottish Society will host their 51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on Saturday, November 5th from 9 am to 5 pm. You can learn more about 48th Annual Charleston Scottish Games & Highland Gathering on their website.
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Taste of Hutson Alley Returns on November 17th
Has announced that their popular Taste of Hutson Alley event will return on Thursday, November 17th from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Guests will be greeted at the John St. entrance to Hutson Alley and offered samples of “Hutson Alley Hooch” from Charleston’s Smallest Bar. The celebration will take place among the lanterns and under the lights of the historic alleyway with chef-attended stations from all six Holy City Hospitality restaurants and dessert samplings from Good Food Catering.
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
2023 North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition Underway
The City of North Charleston is calling upon South Carolina visual artists to participate in the 40th Annual North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition. The winning piece will become the official poster design of the 2023 North Charleston Arts Fest, taking place May 3-7, and will be featured on all promotional materials and merchandise, including posters, billboards, print and digital advertisements, television commercials, program booklets, apparel, online, and more. The winning artist will receive a $500 purchase award and a solo exhibition at Park Circle Gallery during May 2023. In addition, the winning piece will become part of the City of North Charleston’s Public Art Collection, which is displayed throughout City Hall. The deadline to submit works for the competition is Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 12-Oct. 18): Pitbull, Post Malone, State Fair, SC Pride, oh my
Like the seasons that come and go every year, the South Carolina State Fair is back again for its 153rd year in action. Whether you're hoping for a date night or family fun, this is the place to do it, as there’s food, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides galore, a circus and more. A new emphasis on local entertainment is here as well at its stages, with local and regional acts taking the bulk of the performance slots. This year's fair will run Oct. 12-23. Hours and ticket prices vary. More information at scstatefair.org. HALLIE HAYES.
Paso Fino exhibition a meaningful staple at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The equine shows are a tradition at the South Carolina State Fair. Exhibitors come from near and far to showcase their horses. Until Thursday, there's a Paso Fino exhibition presented by the Puerto Rican Paso Fino Federation of America. It's an annual exhibit called "The Classic Celebration Show." It honors the memory of one of the federation's founding members Creighton Shull.
Frontier Lounge to Open on Friday
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience” that Holy City Sinner was the first to report on, is opening in downtown Charleston on Friday. The new venture, which called a “1970s dive bar with live music and cold beers” is located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
New Local Nonprofit to Host Kickoff Fundraising Event on October 14th
And a raffle at the new Ethos Athletic Club in downtown Charleston. The event will be held on Friday, October 14th at 6 pm. Quest in Recovery will use the event to raise awareness about mental health their mission of “giving the gift of recovery through recreation, education, and service work in the community.”
Historic Charleston Foundation to Host Free Community Day This Saturday at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum
The Historic Charleston Foundation invites everyone to Community Day at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum on Saturday, October 15th from 10 am through 3 pm, and free audio tours after 3 pm. Free for all ages, the event is a day of family activities at one of the Foundation’s Historic House Museums.
Country TikTok Star Austin Dixon to Perform at West Ashley’s Whiskey Jack’s on October 28th
Playing live for the first time in Charleston, Austin Dixon will perform at Whiskey Jack’s outdoor container bar in West Ashley at 7 pm. Dixon will be playing country music covers along with two singles from his new EP on Friday, October 28th, with local musician Brandon Stokes Reed opening the show.
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 3,000 to 10,000 Bottles
Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven all Natural spices that bring out the flavor in everything you cook. Darren grew up eating in his grandmother's kitchen. He recalls on Fridays when his grandma would cook fish and red rice dinners to raise money for the church. People would be lined up to get some of that home-cooked flavor.
The Annual Holiday Festival of Lights Returns on November 11th
The Holiday Festival of Lights is back, starting on November 11th at James Island County Park! With over two million lights, this beloved tradition offers fun for the whole family and is sure to boost your holiday spirit. The 33rd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain...
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Returns to Mount Pleasant at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
For the fourth straight year, international Christmas pop-up cocktail bar concept, Miracle, will take over Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails in Mount Pleasant. The festive fun begins on Friday, November 21st and will run through Monday, December 31st. Patrons can expect over the top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail...
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
Best-Selling Author Clint Smith to Speak at College of Charleston
The College of Charleston will host a discussion by New York Times best-selling author Clint Smith. The program will be held on October 24th, 2022, at 7:00 pm in Sottile Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. Smith’s nonfiction book, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning...
