Read full article on original website
Stop the Propaganda
2d ago
People need to understand that hackers can change the location from where they appear to be accessing the internet from which means the hackers can actually be from ANYWHERE. Its just convenient for the government to blame Russia.
Reply(9)
9
Paul Pate
2d ago
Anybody remember "Die Hard" when bad guys hacked into airports systems??They were able to crash planes and such....makes me wander if that could really happen....sounds feasible enough....
Reply
6
JBizzles
2d ago
Didn't the article say that a Russian hacker group named killnet put all the sites they attacked on their telegram page. Yet, some of y'all want more proof that a group actually publicly admitting they did it. I swear, some of you are a walking conspiracy theory. The Russians aren't our friends, home team folks.
Reply(1)
9
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol saysHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Five candidates battle over three Parker Town Council seatsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Comments / 46