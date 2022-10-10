ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 46

Stop the Propaganda
2d ago

People need to understand that hackers can change the location from where they appear to be accessing the internet from which means the hackers can actually be from ANYWHERE. Its just convenient for the government to blame Russia.

Reply(9)
9
Paul Pate
2d ago

Anybody remember "Die Hard" when bad guys hacked into airports systems??They were able to crash planes and such....makes me wander if that could really happen....sounds feasible enough....

Reply
6
JBizzles
2d ago

Didn't the article say that a Russian hacker group named killnet put all the sites they attacked on their telegram page. Yet, some of y'all want more proof that a group actually publicly admitting they did it. I swear, some of you are a walking conspiracy theory. The Russians aren't our friends, home team folks.

Reply(1)
9
 

Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Airport targeted by Russian hackers as DIA also deals with a cyberattack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Airport was reportedly a target of hackers on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the airport. The websites for multiple U.S. airports were targeted to start the work week. It isn’t clear what the goal of the cyberattack at the Colorado Springs Airport was, but the website was offline for a brief period of time. Last time this article was updated at 1:30 p.m., the website appeared to be functioning as normal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
newsy.com

Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do

An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Our wise city officials budget for public safety

From now through December, the City Council, Mayor John Suthers and other city officials will mull over a $1 billion-plus budget proposal. While budgets seem boring and mundane, they play a major role in defining our communities. Cities that spend big money trying to save the planet get a lot of near-empty buses and commuter trains. Cities that buy excessive acreage for parks spend a lot of money dumping water and chemicals on grass. Cities that build “free” housing attract a lot of people experiencing homelessness.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor

Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Gazette to cohost governor's debate Oct. 16 in Colorado Springs

The race for governor comes to Colorado Springs this weekend. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican candidate for governor, Heidi Ganahl, will debate in person at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House this Sunday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The debate is sponsored by The Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Starbucks closes first unionized cafe location in Colorado Springs

A Starbucks store that voted to unionize earlier this year is now being shut down by the corporation. Management informed baristas at the Brookside St. and Nevada Ave. store in Colorado Springs of the closure on Monday, according to a statement from the union Starbucks Workers United. Its last date of operation will be Oct. 23.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are executing search warrants at a Pueblo West business. Thursday morning, the FBI said they were conducting searches at Singleton Sheet Metal at 397 E. Industrial Blvd. Business owners in the area say multiple FBI agents arrived around 6 a.m. They stayed through The post FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
K99

AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado

Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

