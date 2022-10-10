Read full article on original website
Related
papermag.com
Tove Lo Grapples With Her Eating Disorder in 'Grapefruit' Music Video
Tove Lo is opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder. On Wednesday, October 12, the Swedish pop star released the music video for her new single "Grapefruit," where she relives the emotionally tumultuous experience through expressive choreography performed around a padded room and other areas in a dimly lit house, all while a moldy, uneaten grapefruit continues to rot in the fridge.
papermag.com
Stray Kids' Seungmin and I.N 'Can't Stop' Striving for Perfection
Think about the last time you had a crush. Not a passing attraction or glint of a spark, an actual crush — the kind that makes your heart flutter and butterflies dance in the depths of your stomach. That's the kind of puppy love Seungmin and I.N wanted to express when they teamed up to write "Can't Stop" for MAXIDENT, the latest album from K-pop stars Stray Kids.
papermag.com
Bill Murray Reportedly Kissed, Straddled Female Staffer On-Set
A new report says that Bill Murray paid a hefty settlement to a woman who accused him of "inappropriate behavior" on the set of Being Mortal. Back in April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production of Aziz Ansari's directorial debut after receiving several complaints about Murray's behavior towards women on-set, which was said to be "very hands-on touchy." And though a source for the New York Post initially claimed the touching was never in "any personal areas," Puck News is now reporting that the 72-year-old actor allegedly straddled a younger female staffer and kissed her through a mask.
papermag.com
'Drag Race' Stars Team With FOLX Health for Trans 'SISTERHOOD' Campaign
When it comes to trailblazing moments in television, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 has definitely been one of the most notable. With its initial premiere already featuring queens Kerri Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté as the show’s first openly transgender contestants, 2022’s search for America’s next drag superstar eventually turned into the show’s “most trans season yet” when competitors Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco and winner Willow Pill also came out as trans. And thus, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Estrogen” was born.
RELATED PEOPLE
papermag.com
Charlie Puth Explains Why Harry Styles Doesn't 'Like Me Very Much'
Charlie Puth has a feeling that Harry Styles isn't his biggest fan. As we all know, the "Watermelon Sugar" artist is pretty well known for his genuine love of others, as exemplified by the way he always encourages his fans to "Treat People With Kindness," to the point where he named a song after the slogan on his 2019 album Fine Line. And according to Puth, Styles is a man who practices what he preaches, even if he appears to be less than keen on a particular person.
papermag.com
Stray Kids Do Things Their Own Way
Shuffle through Stray Kids' kaleidoscopic discography and you'll find a song for every existential crisis. There's the seething intensity of "District 9," from the Korean group's 2018 debut album I Am Not, in which they declare, "It’s our mission to prove who we are." There's the thrilling trance of "Side Effects," a disorienting portrait of anxiety and adolescence; the cacophonous "소리꾼 (Thunderous)" where they compare their presence to booming thunderclouds; and the lonely, more introspective "일상 (Another Day)" that finds them asking, gently, "Is everyone happy except me?"
papermag.com
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens Made More Subversive Footwear
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals. Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration — this one featuring two new styles taken from the British footwear brand's 1460 and 1918 boots. The 1460 is made of heavyweight black “Lunar” leather and includes details like “Pearl” laces, while the 1918 has “Platinum”-hued hair-on leather across the entire shoe with laces in place all the way up the extended tongue.
papermag.com
Anne Hathaway Explains Her Viral NYFW 'Devil Wears Prada' Look
Anne Hathaway is finally telling the back story behind her viral outfit at New York Fashion Week. If you were anywhere near Twitter last month, you probably scrolled past a photo of the Devil Wears Prada star sitting front row at the Michael Kors show next to none other than former Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. And while it would look relatively innocuous to the untrained eye, anyone who's seen the iconic 2006 movie knows of its significance, given that Wintour served as the inspiration for Miranda Priestly, a.k.a. the notorious boss of Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papermag.com
Lewis OfMan Is the Life of the Party
Story by Matt Moen / Photography and styling by Evan Sheehan and Alex Wallbaum (of Breakfast for Dinner) / Makeup by Emily Wolf / Hair by Samuel Venchus. From an early age playing around with music apps on his mom's phone and tinkering around in GarageBand, Lewis OfMan knew he wanted to make music that people would party to. Whether it's a full-on glitter-soaked disco or a more intimate after-dinner soirée, the French multi-instrumentalist strives to provide a soundtrack for any night — and, as ambitious of a goal that may be, he's making headway.
Creepy Background Ghosts, Hidden Biblical References, And 25 Other Terrifying Horror Movie Details That Keep Me Up At Night
Great, now I need to rewatch all of these films and completely ruin my ability to sleep for the next month.
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?
With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
papermag.com
Watch the Video for Lil Yachty's Viral Hit 'Poland'
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen the countless memes poking fun at Lil Yachty's latest Soundcloud drop, "Poland." The song opens with the crooner singing, "I took the wooooOOOOOCK to Poland" in his familiar vibrato. The internet went wild. \u201clil yachty drop a song about taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papermag.com
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New 'Barbarella'
Sydney Sweeney is one of the brightest stars in young Hollywood, fully coming into mainstream consciousness with her role as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO show Euphoria. The 25-year-old has some big shoes to fill, and this time she's going to be taking on Jane Fonda's iconic Barbarella. For...
Comments / 0