Read full article on original website
Related
Nemaha Co. man taken to hospital after hit by flying wheel
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nemaha man was taken to a hospital after his car was hit by a wheel that came off the axle of a trailer. The 43-year-old Seneca man was driving west on Highway 36 in a 2013 Toyota Corolla when his vehicle was hit by a loose wheel that had broken […]
WIBW
Passenger injured after deer jumps in front of sedan on I-70
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger was injured when a deer jumped in front of a sedan on I-70 in Geary County. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of mile marker 289 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a vehicle vs. deer accident.
WIBW
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
Bud Light truck overturns on Kansas highway
A truck carrying Budweiser overturned on Tuesday morning in southern Saline County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
WIBW
Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.
Riley County Arrest Report October 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. GREGORY RUSSEL MCCOY, 24, Herington, Failure to appear; Bond $1,000. ANTHONY RAY MOSS, 55, Salina, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1,108. FRANCIS HEKEKIA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
Semi overturns, spills load of beer on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY —Just before 7a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a rolled semi on southbound Interstate 135 just north of the Kansas Highway 4 exit in southern Saline county, according to a social media report from the KHP. First responders shut down the right lane of the...
Kan. woman awaiting 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Sheriff: Kan. suspects captured after chase, crash of 2 vehicles
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a chase and crash in a reported stolen vehicle. Just after 3a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Highway 75 when a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver,...
$1,400 worth of damage done to car in east-central Salina
Police are investigating an incident in which a car was allegedly damaged by multiple individuals Monday night in east-central Salina. A 20-year-old Salina man reported that he was sitting in his parents' residence when he heard a loud banging outside. He looked out and saw three to four people fleeing in a dark SUV or sedan toward Indian Rock Park.
Assisted Deer Hunt will be held in the Milford Lake area
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Fish & Game Association are planning the 23rd annual Assisted Deer Hunt Dec. 9 - 11. It will occur in the Curtis Creek and Milford State Park areas near Milford Lake. The Hunt will be limited to five youth hunters and five mobility-impaired people with permanent disabilities.
WIBW
Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday,...
3 teens face charges after gun fired outside Salina high school
SALINE COUNTY —Police investigating the discharge of a firearm in the parking lot at Salina South High School on Tuesday released additional details Wednesday morning. At school dismissal, a vehicle occupied by several individuals was leaving the west parking lot of Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia. Just before turning East onto East Magnolia, an occupant of the vehicle was seen firing a weapon from the passenger’s side of the car in the direction of the school building. No injuries or damage were reported.
Bullets go through children’s bedroom in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0