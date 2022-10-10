ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Passenger injured after deer jumps in front of sedan on I-70

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger was injured when a deer jumped in front of a sedan on I-70 in Geary County. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of mile marker 289 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a vehicle vs. deer accident.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas

TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire

A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Riley, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Riley County, KS
Accidents
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
WIBW

Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.
HOLTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. GREGORY RUSSEL MCCOY, 24, Herington, Failure to appear; Bond $1,000. ANTHONY RAY MOSS, 55, Salina, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1,108. FRANCIS HEKEKIA...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ems#Turner
Little Apple Post

Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
WHITE CITY, KS
Salina Post

$1,400 worth of damage done to car in east-central Salina

Police are investigating an incident in which a car was allegedly damaged by multiple individuals Monday night in east-central Salina. A 20-year-old Salina man reported that he was sitting in his parents' residence when he heard a loud banging outside. He looked out and saw three to four people fleeing in a dark SUV or sedan toward Indian Rock Park.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Assisted Deer Hunt will be held in the Milford Lake area

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Fish & Game Association are planning the 23rd annual Assisted Deer Hunt Dec. 9 - 11. It will occur in the Curtis Creek and Milford State Park areas near Milford Lake. The Hunt will be limited to five youth hunters and five mobility-impaired people with permanent disabilities.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

3 teens face charges after gun fired outside Salina high school

SALINE COUNTY —Police investigating the discharge of a firearm in the parking lot at Salina South High School on Tuesday released additional details Wednesday morning. At school dismissal, a vehicle occupied by several individuals was leaving the west parking lot of Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia. Just before turning East onto East Magnolia, an occupant of the vehicle was seen firing a weapon from the passenger’s side of the car in the direction of the school building. No injuries or damage were reported.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Multiple shots fired into Salina residence

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy