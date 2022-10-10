ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Would the Seahawks be better off if they kept Bobby Wagner?

Should fans be disappointed in the Seahawks’ start? Should Seattle have just kept Bobby Wagner?. That and more in this week’s Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with some questions edited for clarity):. @uperDaffyd asked: Why are people surprised by the results this year. I believe most people thought they were...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners offense gets to Justin Verlander and Astros, but it’s not enough in Game 1 loss

HOUSTON — The plan was perfect … until it wasn’t. The Mariners did everything they had hoped to do against Justin Verlander on Tuesday. They could not, reasonably, have had a better start to this American League Division Series, rocking the presumptive AL Cy Young winner for six runs on 10 hits while building a 6-2 lead through four innings of Game 1 on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

There’s no sugarcoating this: The Mariners choked away Game 1 of ALDS

HOUSTON — Sometimes, you’re overpowered by a superior team that leaves you reeling but not regretful. Sometimes, a bad call or unlucky bounce sways your good fortune and has you wondering what might have been. Sometimes, an epic back-and-forth ends with a defeat that you can stomach knowing...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners’ vaunted bullpen, and psyche, damaged by Astros in Game 1 ALDS comeback

HOUSTON — Baseball is a game designed to break your heart, as the former commissioner and scholar Bart Giamatti once so poignantly wrote. Just three days earlier, in another series, another country, and what now seems another lifetime, the Mariners were on the desired side of the delirious joy that comes with pulling a preposterous win out of the ashes.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken facing a different kind of construction as another NHL season begins

Precisely one year ago, Tod Leiweke was racing against time as the finishing touches were being put on Climate Pledge Arena. Its carefully formulated construction schedule torn asunder by COVID-19 disruptions, the goal was to have the $1.2 billion building ready for the Kraken’s home opener Oct. 23, 2021 — after five strategically scheduled games on the road to kick off the fledgling franchise.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners drop Game 1 of ALDS on crushing walk-off home run by the Astros

HOUSTON — When the two-seam fastball left his hand, Robbie Ray knew trouble was ahead. The pitch was leaking back to the middle of the plate in the worst possible way. When the ball left the bat of Yordan Alvarez and most of the 47,165 in Minute Maid Park roared in anticipation, Ray was already walking toward the Mariners dugout with his head down in disgust.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pete Carroll gets explanation, sort of, from NFL on Charles Cross’ penalty

RENTON — Through five games, no NFL team has been penalized for offensive holding more than the Seahawks, who are tied with Denver for the dubious honor with nine. Two have come in potential game-turning situations — one on guard Damien Lewis late in the loss to Atlanta that wiped out a gain to the Falcons’ 10-yard line on Seattle’s last possession, and one on rookie tackle Charles Cross during the third quarter Sunday against New Orleans that negated a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. Seattle was forced to punt instead.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

How Seahawks kicker Jason Myers keeps focused on his next attempt

RENTON — For an NFL kicker, focus is everything. Missed your last kick? Doesn’t matter, make the next one. Anticipating life-changing news within the hour? Worry about it later, you’ve got a job to do. Both scenarios came to pass for Seahawks kicker Jason Myers on Oct....
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros resume series vs Mariners

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, the only game on the MLB playoff docket after Game 2 between the Guardians and Yankees was rained out in New York. The two NL Division Series, pitting the Phillies vs. the Braves and the Padres against the Dodgers, have the day off.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

How to watch Mariners at Astros in Game 2 of ALDS on TV

After a disappointing walkoff loss in Game 1 of the ALDS, the Mariners look to bounce back against the AL West champion Astros in the best-of-five playoff series. First pitch is set for 12:37 p.m. Thursday with Luis Castillo taking the mound for Seattle against Houston's Framber Valdez. Fans can...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners drop Game 2 of ALDS to Yordan Alvarez, Astros

HOUSTON — The Mariners’ best pitcher, and one of the most dominant pitchers in the early stages of this postseason, stood on the mound ready for another battle with his team leading by a run in the sixth inning and the tying run on first base. The Astros’...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Larry Stone: ‘That’s some Barry Bonds-type stuff’: Mariners again can’t solve Yordan Alvarez

HOUSTON — Everyone was thinking it, and Dusty Baker said it. Namely, that facing Yordan Alvarez right now is akin to facing Barry Bonds in his prime, when every choice facing a manager was fraught with danger and bad possibilities. Pitch to him, don’t pitch to him, make good pitches, make bad pitches — it hardly matters. The outcome is probably going to be damaging to the goal of winning a baseball game.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:09 p.m. EDT

Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0 HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win. This time, Alvarez sent a drive into the short porch in left field to put the Astros on top 3-2. Game 3 in the best-of-five matchup will be Saturday in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

