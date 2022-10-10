Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Would the Seahawks be better off if they kept Bobby Wagner?
Should fans be disappointed in the Seahawks’ start? Should Seattle have just kept Bobby Wagner?. That and more in this week’s Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with some questions edited for clarity):. @uperDaffyd asked: Why are people surprised by the results this year. I believe most people thought they were...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners offense gets to Justin Verlander and Astros, but it’s not enough in Game 1 loss
HOUSTON — The plan was perfect … until it wasn’t. The Mariners did everything they had hoped to do against Justin Verlander on Tuesday. They could not, reasonably, have had a better start to this American League Division Series, rocking the presumptive AL Cy Young winner for six runs on 10 hits while building a 6-2 lead through four innings of Game 1 on the road.
Yakima Herald Republic
There’s no sugarcoating this: The Mariners choked away Game 1 of ALDS
HOUSTON — Sometimes, you’re overpowered by a superior team that leaves you reeling but not regretful. Sometimes, a bad call or unlucky bounce sways your good fortune and has you wondering what might have been. Sometimes, an epic back-and-forth ends with a defeat that you can stomach knowing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners’ vaunted bullpen, and psyche, damaged by Astros in Game 1 ALDS comeback
HOUSTON — Baseball is a game designed to break your heart, as the former commissioner and scholar Bart Giamatti once so poignantly wrote. Just three days earlier, in another series, another country, and what now seems another lifetime, the Mariners were on the desired side of the delirious joy that comes with pulling a preposterous win out of the ashes.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken facing a different kind of construction as another NHL season begins
Precisely one year ago, Tod Leiweke was racing against time as the finishing touches were being put on Climate Pledge Arena. Its carefully formulated construction schedule torn asunder by COVID-19 disruptions, the goal was to have the $1.2 billion building ready for the Kraken’s home opener Oct. 23, 2021 — after five strategically scheduled games on the road to kick off the fledgling franchise.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners ace Luis Castillo ready for challenge of slowing down Astros in Game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON — If Luis Castillo thought his start in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series was the biggest of his career, well, a new bar is about to be set and not of his own doing. When the Mariners’ new ace takes the mound on Thursday...
Yakima Herald Republic
Where Mariners’ ALDS loss to Astros ranks among Seattle sports’ most heartbreaking games
And, as Mariners fans learned — many for the first time — it hurt in a way only a postseason game can. Therein, of course, lies the everlasting allure of sports — the celebration of Saturday turning into the tragedy of Tuesday, and who knows what happens next, but all of it serving as one incredible drama.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners drop Game 1 of ALDS on crushing walk-off home run by the Astros
HOUSTON — When the two-seam fastball left his hand, Robbie Ray knew trouble was ahead. The pitch was leaking back to the middle of the plate in the worst possible way. When the ball left the bat of Yordan Alvarez and most of the 47,165 in Minute Maid Park roared in anticipation, Ray was already walking toward the Mariners dugout with his head down in disgust.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pete Carroll gets explanation, sort of, from NFL on Charles Cross’ penalty
RENTON — Through five games, no NFL team has been penalized for offensive holding more than the Seahawks, who are tied with Denver for the dubious honor with nine. Two have come in potential game-turning situations — one on guard Damien Lewis late in the loss to Atlanta that wiped out a gain to the Falcons’ 10-yard line on Seattle’s last possession, and one on rookie tackle Charles Cross during the third quarter Sunday against New Orleans that negated a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. Seattle was forced to punt instead.
Yakima Herald Republic
How do the Mariners come back from that? ‘It’s not easy’ after devastating Game 1 loss in Houston
HOUSTON — Paul Sewald approached Robbie Ray in the far corner of a quiet visitors’ clubhouse. Ice wrapped around his right arm, Sewald drew closer to Ray, whose head hung down. The Mariners veteran closer tried to offer some encouraging words to Ray, the Mariners’ unexpected first-time closer.
Yakima Herald Republic
How Seahawks kicker Jason Myers keeps focused on his next attempt
RENTON — For an NFL kicker, focus is everything. Missed your last kick? Doesn’t matter, make the next one. Anticipating life-changing news within the hour? Worry about it later, you’ve got a job to do. Both scenarios came to pass for Seahawks kicker Jason Myers on Oct....
Yakima Herald Republic
MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros resume series vs Mariners
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston, the only game on the MLB playoff docket after Game 2 between the Guardians and Yankees was rained out in New York. The two NL Division Series, pitting the Phillies vs. the Braves and the Padres against the Dodgers, have the day off.
Yakima Herald Republic
How to watch Mariners at Astros in Game 2 of ALDS on TV
After a disappointing walkoff loss in Game 1 of the ALDS, the Mariners look to bounce back against the AL West champion Astros in the best-of-five playoff series. First pitch is set for 12:37 p.m. Thursday with Luis Castillo taking the mound for Seattle against Houston's Framber Valdez. Fans can...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners drop Game 2 of ALDS to Yordan Alvarez, Astros
HOUSTON — The Mariners’ best pitcher, and one of the most dominant pitchers in the early stages of this postseason, stood on the mound ready for another battle with his team leading by a run in the sixth inning and the tying run on first base. The Astros’...
Yakima Herald Republic
It’s cheaper to fly to Houston to see the Mariners than to see them in Seattle
Wanna see a Mariners playoff game? Of course you do. Wanna see a Mariners playoff game IN SEATTLE? That could be a stickier wicket. Two decades of mediocrity and hope, drudgery and longing have brought an outpouring of joy and enthusiasm for the Seattle Mariners. It's also brought demand. Demand...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shaun Alexander hopes Seahawks Ring of Honor will vault his Hall of Fame chances
There will always be the individual accolades associated with Shaun Alexander’s time with the Seahawks — 100 career rushing touchdowns, the only NFL MVP Award in franchise history. But when Alexander returns to Lumen Field Sunday for Seattle’s game against Arizona to be inducted into the Ring of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Veteran LB Bruce Irvin ‘here for whatever’ the Seahawks need him to do
RENTON — As the NFL calendar turned from the offseason into training camp and then into the regular season, Bruce Irvin kept looking at his phone and seeing nothing. “No calls," Irvin said. “You would have thought my phone was on do not disturb. It was very depressing."
Yakima Herald Republic
Yordan Alvarez spoils another postseason gem from Mariners’ Luis Castillo
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez beat the Mariners in Game 1 with a heartbreaking blast to right field on Tuesday. The Astros slugger beat them again in Game 2 with a home run to Minute Maid Park’s short porch in left field on Thursday. “It makes me sick that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Larry Stone: ‘That’s some Barry Bonds-type stuff’: Mariners again can’t solve Yordan Alvarez
HOUSTON — Everyone was thinking it, and Dusty Baker said it. Namely, that facing Yordan Alvarez right now is akin to facing Barry Bonds in his prime, when every choice facing a manager was fraught with danger and bad possibilities. Pitch to him, don’t pitch to him, make good pitches, make bad pitches — it hardly matters. The outcome is probably going to be damaging to the goal of winning a baseball game.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:09 p.m. EDT
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0 HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win. This time, Alvarez sent a drive into the short porch in left field to put the Astros on top 3-2. Game 3 in the best-of-five matchup will be Saturday in Seattle.
