holycitysinner.com
21-Year-Old Phenom Avery Gagliano to Perform CofC Piano Concert
Having just made her Carnegie Hall debut at 20, American pianist Avery Gagliano captures audiences with her sensitivity, emotional depth, and musical expression. Gagliano will play the second concert in the 32nd season of the College of Charleston’s International Piano Series. The performance includes works by Bach, Schubert and Chopin for which she is praised for “her ability to inhabit every room in the immense imagination of Frédéric Chopin” (New York Classical Review).
holycitysinner.com
Three Past Champions Return to the Credit One Charleston Open in 2023
The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will welcome back three former champions next year to Charleston – Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens – for the highly-anticipated clay season kickoff on the WTA Hologic Tour. The WTA 500 tournament is set to return April 1st to 9th, 2023 in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.
holycitysinner.com
Best-Selling Author Clint Smith to Speak at College of Charleston
The College of Charleston will host a discussion by New York Times best-selling author Clint Smith. The program will be held on October 24th, 2022, at 7:00 pm in Sottile Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. Smith’s nonfiction book, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning...
thedanielislandnews.com
Daniel Island Ferry cruises to its own course
What’s the best thing about a ferry business? According to Daniel Island Ferry co-owner Colby Hollifield: everything – except for maybe the weather. Hollifield grew up boating on Charleston Harbor. His love of the water eventually landed him on Daniel Island in 2006. He works alongside partners Captain Chip Deaton and Captain Scott Connolly. Deaton and Connolly met working at the Charleston Harbor Marina before the two took on the Charleston Water Taxi 15 years ago. In 2018, the three collaborated to create the popular ferry service.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
holycitysinner.com
Taste of Hutson Alley Returns on November 17th
Has announced that their popular Taste of Hutson Alley event will return on Thursday, November 17th from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Guests will be greeted at the John St. entrance to Hutson Alley and offered samples of “Hutson Alley Hooch” from Charleston’s Smallest Bar. The celebration will take place among the lanterns and under the lights of the historic alleyway with chef-attended stations from all six Holy City Hospitality restaurants and dessert samplings from Good Food Catering.
holycitysinner.com
51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games Scheduled for November 5th
The Charleston Scottish Society will host their 51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on Saturday, November 5th from 9 am to 5 pm. You can learn more about 48th Annual Charleston Scottish Games & Highland Gathering on their website.
holycitysinner.com
Frontier Lounge to Open on Friday
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience” that Holy City Sinner was the first to report on, is opening in downtown Charleston on Friday. The new venture, which called a “1970s dive bar with live music and cold beers” is located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
holycitysinner.com
2022 City Paper Music Awards Voting Now Open
You can now vote in the Charleston City Paper’s 2022 Music Awards. Head to their website to vote for your favorite bands, DJs and songwriters through October 27th.
holycitysinner.com
Go To The Movies with the Charleston Symphony on October 14th
The opening concert of the Charleston Symphony Pops season, “Music of the Movies: the Oscar Goes To…,” takes place Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm)at the Gaillard Center. The concert will commemorate timeless music from classic, award-winning movies such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s (“Moon River”), Dances with Wolves, The Wizard of Oz, Vertigo, and the renowned musicals West Side Story and La La Land.
holycitysinner.com
We Are Family’s Spirit Week to Include Drag Legend Miss Coco Peru
Here’s what the organization had to say about this year’s Spirit Week:. School should be a safe space of learning for all students. However, 52% of students reported being bullied in person or virtually this past year, according to a 2021 national survey by The Trevor Project. Additionally, 84% of adults agree there are not enough protections on social media to prevent discrimination, harassment, or disinformation. We Are Family, the Lowcountry’s LGBTQI+ youth organization, is continuing to create spaces centering youth wellness, which is why We Are Family is excited to bring back in person events for this year’s Spirit Week.
holycitysinner.com
College of Charleston’s Women’s & Gender Studies Program Celebrates a Decade of Yes! I’m a Feminist
The College of Charleston’s Women’s and Gender Studies’ (WGS) tenth annual Yes! I’m a Feminist annual fundraising event will be returning to an in person celebration! The WGS Program and the WGS Community Advisory Board are excited to celebrate and proclaim our dedication to feminism and honor the achievements of the past 10 years of the WGS program at the College of Charleston. We invite you to join us on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at the Stern Center Gardens located at 71 George Street. The event is free and open to the public.
nationalblackguide.com
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 3,000 to 10,000 Bottles
Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven all Natural spices that bring out the flavor in everything you cook. Darren grew up eating in his grandmother's kitchen. He recalls on Fridays when his grandma would cook fish and red rice dinners to raise money for the church. People would be lined up to get some of that home-cooked flavor.
holycitysinner.com
Historic Charleston Foundation to Host Free Community Day This Saturday at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum
The Historic Charleston Foundation invites everyone to Community Day at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum on Saturday, October 15th from 10 am through 3 pm, and free audio tours after 3 pm. Free for all ages, the event is a day of family activities at one of the Foundation’s Historic House Museums.
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Announces Anson Burial Memorial Plans
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Denny’s Chairman Brenda Lauderback, former General Director of Spoleto Festival USA Nigel Redden, sculptor Stephen Hayes and President of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact Otis Rolley today announced a plan to build the Anson Burial Memorial at a press conference Tuesday.
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
wpde.com
Boeing aircraft that lost wheel lands safely at CHS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly. The wheel assembly was lost after takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.
holycitysinner.com
Next Charleston Green Drinks Event to Focus on Clean and Sustainable Energy
Sustainability Institute – who will be sharing information on advancing sustainable energy/ efficiency and conservation in commercial buildings through their Charleston RISES green certification program, as well as in the residential space through their weatherization/ home performance + critical home repair projects. Conservation Voters of South Carolina – who...
