FirstTimeGainer
3d ago

obviously check ur candy. just another good for nothing news outlet trying to fear monger some views

KMOV

Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
KTTS

3-Year-Old Dies In House Fire South Of St. Louis

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after a home caught fire in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in High Ridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says neighbors tried unsuccessfully to put the...
KMOV

Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
FOX 2

School bus and car crash in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A car and a school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis City. The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and North Broadway. The Missouri Central school bus was carrying four St. Louis Public Schools students. The bus was heading to Soldan High School. […]
