“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game

Gonzaga-Michigan State tip time set for 3:30 on aircraft carrier in San Diego harbor
The tip time for Gonzaga-Michigan State has been set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, ESPN announced Wednesday. The Armed Forces Classic will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego Harbor on Veterans Day. ESPN’s Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the...
Week 7 prep football preview: Trio of teams still undefeated in league as playoff scenarios remain murky
Just three teams remain undefeated in league play in the Greater Spokane League, one from each classification – though with three weeks left in the regular season, pretty much everything is still up for grabs. All three 4A teams will qualify for Week 10, though there’s new intrigue as...
Judge denies motion by Gonzaga baseball coach to dismiss DUI charges
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Lincoln County District Court judge dismissed a motion by Gonzaga head baseball coach Mark Machtolf to have his charges for driving under the influence dropped. Machtolf was arrested in June for charges of driving under the influence. Machtolf argued the officer who initially stopped him did...
Cover your tomatoes! The coldest morning of the season on the way for Wednesday – Kris
We are tracking a cold Wednesday morning! Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in Spokane, which is right about average, but it has been such a warm fall, it will still come as a shock. Many outlying areas in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area will bottom out closer to freezing.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says toxicology reports show six wolves found dead this year in the state's northeast region were poisoned.
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business
SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
The mystery continues to know how a bike sitting on a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge, near Brown's addition, got there. What's your theory?
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Popular Azar's Restaurant closing its doors after over 4 decades in business
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane popular 40 years establishment will be closing this month. In a Facebook post, Azar's Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner Katy Azar will be retiring, and in turn the restaurant will be closing. "We have enjoyed...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
24/7 security arrives at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says 24/7 security has arrived at Camp Hope. WSDOT says Security Services Northwest is providing services around the perimeter of the homeless encampment. They are working with camp staff to control access to each entry and gate, and more staff is expected on-site in the next few days.
Celebrate the Holidays in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
The majestic destination of Coeur d’Alene is defined by a variety of outdoor adventures amidst bright blue skies, the sparkling waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene and forested mountains. Visitors delight in the rugged, serene getaway with burgeoning art and culture scene year-round. The winter season offers unrivaled skiing and mountain experiences, and CDA is known as one of the most festive holiday destinations across the globe, with Coeur d’Alene Resort taking center stage.
Families in Central Valley School District feel impact of school bus shortage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple school districts in Spokane are experiencing a bus driver shortage, forcing many kids to walk long distances to school. Families in the Central Valley School District (CVSD) are feeling the impact as their kids no longer have bus service. Four days before school started, the Central Valley School District informed a group of parents that their kids' bus route was canceled.
Dumpster fire closes Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dumpster fire near riverfront park has temporarily closed Spokane Falls Boulevard and N Howard Street. The fire is contained and roads are expected to be open in at least 30 minutes.
Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
