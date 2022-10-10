ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Supporting the Old Newsboys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week, News 4′s Steve Harris takes to a field in Defiance for a real treat: a charity match to raise money for a charity you might have heard of. The Old Newsboys raise money for more than 200 children’s charities. Watch the video to see how they make St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City Department of Health launches Behavioral Health Bureau

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s Department of Health is launching a Behavioral Health Bureau. The goal of this bureau is to focus on the mental health needs and substance abuse problems within St. Louis. The Department of Health is looking to hire 14 salary positions for the Behavioral Health Bureau, which is funded in part from the city’s budget, with additional money from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
KMOV

Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Uhuru Solidarity Movement will lead a march on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. The “March for Reparations to African People” is a response to the FBI raids that occurred on the homes and offices of Black Liberation leaders including Chairman Omali Yeshitela in North St. Louis. This event will be under the slogan, “Hands off the Uhuru Movement”.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Rosati-Kain alumnae proposing plan to keep school open

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of girls have been built up by Rosati-Kain and now the same women are fighting to prevent it from shutting down. "How much of an impact would it be? It would not be dropping a pebble, it is like a dropping a boulder and the chasm is vast if that happens," alumna Jeane Mitchell-Carr said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Ear, Nose & Throat Care Available at St. Louis ENT Health

St. Louis ENT Health, the physician practice of board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, Fred Pugliano MD FACS, and Tara Ramachandra MD, moved back to Kirkwood this summer. The practice was previously located in Kirkwood at the former St. Joseph Hospital location. When the hospital closed, they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Spotlights
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Meet Nima: Our pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Chef Zach White brings an inspired mix of French Country and Ozark cuisine to Café la Vie

Though they seem worlds apart, Ozark cuisine and French country cooking have a lot in common – according to chef Zach White, that is. White was recently brought on as the new executive chef for Café la Vie inside Le Méridien Clayton in St. Louis, where he's filled the menu with a distinct blend of the two cooking styles with a focus on local, sustainably sourced ingredients.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

