Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.
Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.
KMOV
Car theft victim considered hotwiring her own car after finding it
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Adam and Brittany Crouch recently bought a 2020 Kia Optima. It still had the temporary tag on it when it was stolen Monday night. “It got stolen right in front of our house,” said Brittany Crouch. A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the thieves driving away...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
North County police officers discuss woman stealing and crashing patrol car, hope viral video helps other cops
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In less than 10 seconds, North County Police Cooperative police officer Tony Moutray’s brand new patrol car was stolen and driven into a tree. “Making a buttonhook for the car is something that neither one of us anticipated, says Officer Moutray. “My pride is a little bruised. I hate to see the department lose a car but as far as embarrassment goes no I hope people can watch the video and learn any way they can with it.”
KMOV
31-year-old shot by police arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officers in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege he was waving a gun in downtown St. Louis and pointed it at an officer. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Deandre Lakes was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. A charging decision is pending, police said.
KMOV
Police report less calls on Washington Avenue since Reign’s closure
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Residents on Washington Avenue are noticing a difference since the closure of the nightclub Reign. “It’s really peaceful,” resident Corey Harris said. “It’s just like the cloud has come from over our head.”. Reign shut down in October 2021. Police have long...
Up to 25 people involved in ‘disgraceful’ brawl inside Walmart, police say
FERGUSON, Mo. — A massive fight broke out inside a Missouri Walmart, and while there have been no arrests, police estimate that more than a dozen people were involved. Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall told KMOV he estimated anywhere from 10 to 25 people were involved in the chaotic scene, which took place in the self-checkout area of the Walmart.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMOV
School district denies News 4 access to video of student, security guard altercation
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A Metro East school district denied News 4 access to surveillance footage of an altercation between a student and security guards. In September, a student sent News 4 cell phone footage of a Cahokia High School security guard body-slamming a student outside the school. In a...
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI
A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
De Soto police are looking armed man going door to door
De Soto, Mo. — Police are looking for a suspect going to several properties in the De Soto area. He has been seen with a gun on one hip and a large knife on the other. The officers did not indicate what they wanted the man for. Surveillance video...
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
KMOV
Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
KMOV
Police: 2-year-old dies after shooting himself in south St. Louis
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
Decomposed body found in car in north St. Louis, deemed suspicious
An investigation is underway after police found a decomposed body inside a car Monday.
Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash
ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
Comments / 0