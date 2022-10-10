ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creve Coeur, MO

KMOV

Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
ST. LOUIS, Mo.
KMOV

North County police officers discuss woman stealing and crashing patrol car, hope viral video helps other cops

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In less than 10 seconds, North County Police Cooperative police officer Tony Moutray’s brand new patrol car was stolen and driven into a tree. “Making a buttonhook for the car is something that neither one of us anticipated, says Officer Moutray. “My pride is a little bruised. I hate to see the department lose a car but as far as embarrassment goes no I hope people can watch the video and learn any way they can with it.”
ST. LOUIS, Mo.
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
ST. LOUIS, Mo.
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI

A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo.
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
ST. LOUIS, Mo.
KMOV

Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
ST. LOUIS, Mo.
KMOV

Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
TROY, IL
KMOV

Police: 2-year-old dies after shooting himself in south St. Louis

Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
ST. LOUIS, Mo.
FOX2Now

Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash

ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
HAZELWOOD, MO

