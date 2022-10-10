Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation
Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
A closer look at the local ballot questions
We're taking a look at what you'll see on your ballot ahead of the November general election, but different districts will also have some different ballot questions.
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckerspayer.com
Humana expanding Medicare Advantage plans, in-network providers in Maryland
Humana is expanding its Medicare Advantage plans to four counties in the Baltimore area and adding the University of Maryland Medical System to its network, the payer said Oct. 11. Humana Medicare Advantage plans will be available in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties and in the city of...
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BWI Airport to begin $332 million improvement project
A $332 million construction project for major terminal improvements at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works.The funding will help provide upgrades to the airport's A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System."This significant investment at Maryland's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport supports trade and tourism, creates jobs and will improve the passenger experience for decades to come," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. "This is another example of how we're ensuring BWI Marshall remains a convenient, efficient airport for passengers and a major economic generator for the state and region."The A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System...
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Critics warn expedited procurement for Western Maryland Hospital Center is veiled attempt at privatization
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Employees at the Western Maryland Health Center like Brian Miller said its unique status in the Washington County area provides not only specialized care, but also a family atmosphere.
ems1.com
New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Governor Hogan Makes Several Stops in Southern Maryland, as Statewide Tour Continues
ANNAPOLIS, MD—In addition to dedicating the new Nice-Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, Governor Larry Hogan today made several stops across Charles County as part of his ongoing legacy tour across the state. Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park. To start out his day in Southern Maryland, Governor Hogan...
wypr.org
Baltimore County pushes forward to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day
Baltimore County election officials planned to wait to count mail-in ballots despite getting the legal green light to do so before Election Day but has since reversed course. County Elections Director Ruie Lavoie said Tuesday the court rulings which cleared the way to begin counting mail-in ballots as early as Oct. 1 were too late in the process. October was already booked with things to be done at her office, such as training election judges and picking up supplies. There isn't room to count ballots as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days
Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year Nominees Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 12, 2022) – Cruising World magazine today announced its roster of nominees for the 2023 Boat of the Year awards. Testing for the awards is taking place during and after the U.S. Sailboat Show in Annapolis, Maryland, which begins today along the shores of Chesapeake Bay.
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced a charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position. Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s […]
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Howard County Plans to Repurpose “Snow Days” as Asynchronous Instruction Days
The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) has approved a plan for the 2022-2023 school year that would repurpose “snow days”, also known as inclement weather days, as asynchronous learning days. According to the HCPSS website, HCPSS is planning to repurpose up to three inclement weather days as asynchronous instruction days, which will be used at the discretion of the Superintendent. No word yet on if MCPS plans to follow suit.
Comments / 0