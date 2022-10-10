Read full article on original website
Ethereum’s post-merge report might get you excited for Q4
The transition of the Ethereum [ETH] network into a proof-of-stake led to the supply of the network’s Ether [ETH] witnessing a significant drop, data from Santiment revealed. According to data from the blockchain analytics platform, the percentage of ETH’s total supply that has been sent to exchanges stood at...
Cardano surpasses BTC, ETH on this front; can ADA keep up with the pace
Ghost chain– the presence of FUD around these was noted in various stages of Cardano [ADA]. Despite significant upgrades, such censures continue to see new faces. But was it time for such narratives to stop?. ______________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Cardano [ADA] for 2023-24 ______________________________________________________________________________________. From...
MATIC investors can expect the next bull rally after…
Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder of Polygon [MATIC] recently tweeted about the growing gaming ecosystem in the Polygon network. As per the tweet shared by the co-founder, Polygon was the biggest blockchain in the gaming space. Apart from this, Polygon recently launched its all-new zkEVM — a layer 2 addition to...
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
Polygon releases zkEVM public testnet as MATIC chooses…
Polygon [MATIC], on 10 October, announced that its ZK roll-ups with EVM compatibility public testnet were now live. Since unveiling the zkEVM in July, Polygon seemed to have been working non-stop to achieve the recently-declared update. According to its blog post-release, Polygon noted that it was committed to serving the...
Why ATOM might fail to form stronger bonds despite favorable conditions
Cosmos’ [ATOM] popularity witnessed a surge very recently. According to the crypto analytics platform, CoinGecko, it was among the top cryptocurrencies in terms of trending searches. Not only this, but several positive developments happened in the Cosom ecosystem that painted a bright picture for ATOM. According to the data...
Polkadot’s development activity has some tips for its short-term traders
The Polkadot network provided updates on their ongoing efforts in a recent tweet. The tweet demonstrated the network’s activity with the inclusion of information regarding the parachain teams, ecosystem projects, and infrastructure providers. The Moonbeam Cross-Consensus Message Format (XCM) SDK was announced as part of the update. Developers in...
ETC slips below key level amid Ergo controversy, but here’s the catch
The Ethereum Classic [ETC] community can be considered in the middle of a controversy involving a smart contract platform called Ergo. This controversy might be a key reason for ETC’s bearish performance and price slippage below $27. The ETC controversy stemmed from Ergo’s announcement that it took over control...
Ethereum addresses surge, but can it benefit ETH’s price
Ethereum [ETH], on 9 October, recorded a significant increase in the number of addresses registered on the blockchain as per data from the analytics platform Santiment. There were over 135,000 Ethereum addresses registered, which was over 11% greater than the peak number that was recorded in January 2022. A look...
Can FLOW course correct as new developments rack up
Traders and investors that have FLOW in their portfolio or watchlist may have noticed its affinity for the downside. Interestingly, FLOW is among the blockchains that have remained heavily active even during the bear market. But are the development milestones weighty enough to influence a bullish relief?. Earlier this week,...
Why Bitcoin investors can expect a bull run from this defending zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin witnessed a patterned breakdown from its long-term trendline resistance. The daily active addresses witnessed a substantial plunge but the funding rates show some improvement. Over the last seven...
BAYC bullish, but APE takes a hit as SEC hovers around NFTs
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) are making headlines again — but together. As per Bloomberg’s latest report, the SEC was looking into Yuga Labs. The SEC wished to determine if particular NFTs had similarities to stocks than other financial instruments...
Tron [TRX] holders should look at these factors before making next move
In a new partnership with the Commonwealth of Dominica, Tron [TRX], the decentralized, open-source blockchain, was announced as the preferred blockchain of the Commonwealth of Dominica to develop and issue the Dominica Coin (DMC). Since the announcement was made, TRX, the native coin of the Tron blockchain, recorded some traction....
Avalanche: Mapping entry triggers to achieve optimal Risk-to-Reward ratio
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Avalanche witnessed a patterned breakdown, can it find reliable rebounding grounds?. The crypto’s Open Interest and Long/short ratio revealed an edge for the short sellers. As the buyers...
As XLM bulls stand exhausted, can another short-term drop be anticipated
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin is weak as well and a plunge could extend losses. Stellar Lumens [XLM] managed to perform well on the price charts in recent weeks. It has been in...
XRP bulls demonstrate strength at key level, but should you buy now
If you have been keenly following up on XRP and the Ripple-SEC legal battle, then you will be pleased with the latest developments. More importantly, XRP investors might receive another confidence following the latest judicial ruling. According to recent reports, the judge presiding over the case has allowed multiple third...
XRP: Tracing buying opportunities after this moving average crossover
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP noted a golden cross on its daily chart. The altcoin saw an increase in its MVRV Ratio and social dominance. After consistent bullish efforts to snap the $0.38-level...
UNI’s key performance indicators can help you make profitable trades
The period between July and September was marked by a decline in key performance indicators for Uniswap [UNI], Messari found in a new report. In its latest report titled “State of Uniswap Q3 2022,” the blockchain analytics platform assessed the performance of Uniswap in the last quarter. As...
The Graph [GRT], its query fees, and everything latest hot off the press
What changed for Graph’s GRT as it went from being in a bad shape to narrating ‘graphical‘ signs of life, at press time? At what cost did GRT witness this good but surprising change? Are there still any concerns that lie within the plot for potential investors?
Grayscale files brief in SEC lawsuit over spot Bitcoin ETF rejection
Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset fund manager, has filed an opening brief in its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a Twitter thread explaining their plan of action, Grayscale described the SEC’s application of its significant market test as “deeply flawed.”. Furthermore, the...
