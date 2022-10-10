Read full article on original website
Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
wktn.com
Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Jason’s mask’ has been found
PIQUA – Hunters Josh and Michelle Cook found “Jason’s mask” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, putting an end to the “Jason Takes Mainstreet!” scavenger hunt. The mask was found on the bike path, just before the walking bridge heading towards downtown, according to Mainstreet Piqua’s post. For an exact location, visit Mainstreet Piqua’s Facebook page.
wktn.com
Four Blood Drives Remain in October
There are four remaining blood lives around the region this month. You can donate blood on Monday October 17 from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County Road 175 Kenton. A blood drive will also be held that day from 1 until 7 at the Belle Center...
wktn.com
Bluffton University to host Spiritual Life Week Forum
BLUFFTON, Ohio – Andrea Flack-Wetherald ’10, comedian, speaker and best-selling author, will speak during Bluffton University’s Spiritual Life Week Forum at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 in Yoder Recital Hall. The title of her presentation is “Compassionate Accountability.”. During the presentation, she’ll show how Mindful Improv...
wktn.com
Minutes of Kappa Chapter Of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. Meeting
Co-Presidents Kathy Lundy and Virginia Shellhouse of Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. welcomed 17 members on October 8 at 10 a.m. to Pickwick Place at 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. They thanked the committee of Patti Palmer, Linda Osborn, Lorrene Roberts, and Janine McMillan for the lovely arrangements.
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel
SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
wktn.com
Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics Coming to Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio – “Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics,” a show from renowned contemporary ensemble CORDIS, comes to Bluffton University at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in Yoder Recital Hall. In partnership with National Geographic Society, CORDIS will perform on the world’s most creative collection of...
dayton247now.com
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
wktn.com
OhioHealth Cancer Care Begins Transplant Phase of Blood and Marrow Transplant Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – OhioHealth Cancer Care has opened phase two of its new Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) program with its first transplant today, Oct.12, 2022. The outpatient program was launched on April 4, 2022. BMT is a process where non-functioning, deficient bone marrow or cancerous cells are eliminated...
13abc.com
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing
HOLGATE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tammy Murray has dozens of citations related to her animals getting loose. “I’m willing to go to jail for my animals because I got PTSD and these are my therapeutic animals,” says Murray, 59, who lives in Flatrock Township outside Holgate in Henry County.
wktn.com
Next Trivia Night at MLJ Library is October 22
The next After-Hours Trivia Night has been scheduled at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library. The event will start at 7pm on Saturday October 22. Halloween, Fall and all that the season brings are fair game. You can register by following a link on the Mary Lou Johnson...
wktn.com
Kenton Students Invited to Play Golf with KHS Golf Team
Kenton students in grades 8 through 11 who are interested in playing on the Kenton High School Golf Team are invited to play a few rounds with the team. That will start at 2pm on Sunday October 23 at the Veterans Memorial Park Golf Club. It is free, but you...
Tracy McCool shares message in husband’s cancer journey
We have a message to share from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool as her husband continues his fight against cancer.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
