The theatre production is up and running at Bishop Noll Institute. The theatre production was put on hold by the Coronavirus, but it has been making its return. In the upcoming fall, it is going into the eighth production under Theatre Instructor Kayla Konkle (Miss K), who has been in charge of the theatre department at Bishop Noll for the past five years. These productions have ranged from plays to musicals, and each production has been unique and different.

EDUCATION ・ 8 HOURS AGO