nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Curtain opens new opportunities at Bishop Noll Institute
The theatre production is up and running at Bishop Noll Institute. The theatre production was put on hold by the Coronavirus, but it has been making its return. In the upcoming fall, it is going into the eighth production under Theatre Instructor Kayla Konkle (Miss K), who has been in charge of the theatre department at Bishop Noll for the past five years. These productions have ranged from plays to musicals, and each production has been unique and different.
nwi.life
$500,000 Gift Provides First-Time Playgrounds to Five Northwest Indiana Catholic Elementary Schools
Today, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana announced a $500,000 grant from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation to build brand new playgrounds at five Northwest Indiana Catholic elementary schools. The grant will provide playgrounds for elementary school students at Aquinas Catholic Community School, St. Casimir School, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, St. John Bosco Catholic School and St. Stanislaus School - all Big Shoulders Fund schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
