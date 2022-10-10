Things to watch during Week 7 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) This marks the first time since 1997 that Penn State and Michigan meet when both are in the top 10, and for the Nittany Lions it starts a three-game stretch that likely will determine their place in the East Division. They play Minnesota and Ohio State at home the next two weeks. Penn State and Michigan have split their last 14 meetings, with the Wolverines scoring a late touchdown to win 21-17 in Happy Valley last year. Penn State’s offensive line must protect Sean Clifford against a Michigan pass rush that’s tied for fourth in the nation with 3.67 sacks per game.

