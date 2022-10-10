ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

wktn.com

Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener

Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
WAPAKONETA, OH
wktn.com

Swing! to be Staged at ONU’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts

ADA, Ohio – The School of Visual and Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University will celebrate the Swing Jazz era with two performances of Swing! on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Freed Center for the Performing Arts. Underwritten by...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Four Blood Drives Remain in October

There are four remaining blood lives around the region this month. You can donate blood on Monday October 17 from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County Road 175 Kenton. A blood drive will also be held that day from 1 until 7 at the Belle Center...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Bluffton University to host Spiritual Life Week Forum

BLUFFTON, Ohio – Andrea Flack-Wetherald ’10, comedian, speaker and best-selling author, will speak during Bluffton University’s Spiritual Life Week Forum at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 in Yoder Recital Hall. The title of her presentation is “Compassionate Accountability.”. During the presentation, she’ll show how Mindful Improv...
BLUFFTON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics Coming to Bluffton University

BLUFFTON, Ohio – “Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics,” a show from renowned contemporary ensemble CORDIS, comes to Bluffton University at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in Yoder Recital Hall. In partnership with National Geographic Society, CORDIS will perform on the world’s most creative collection of...
BLUFFTON, OH
wktn.com

ONU’s Homecoming Weekend ’22 to Take Place October 21-22

Ohio Northern University’s Homecoming Weekend, planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, will feature several campus events and a parade through downtown Ada. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22 on Main Street. Ken Hall, BSEd, BS ’64, will serve as the grand marshal. Hall, also the...
ADA, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Three arrested in 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion

MARION—On October 11, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Marion City Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained through Judge Teresa Ballinger for a residence in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in the city of Marion after an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.
MARION, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

My choice in the governor’s race

As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
OHIO STATE
WANE-TV

Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

