Chicago, IL

Canceled off day, cars towed for CPD officers who worked city marathon?

By Tahman Bradley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7akj_0iTpHQnu00

CHICAGO — The night before the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, it’s standard procedure for tow trucks to roam the route and clear the streets. This year, however, reportedly 400 vehicles were towed.

Some of those vehicles apparently belonged to Chicago police officers.

With 40,000 runners and two million spectators, securing the city marathon is no easy task. As the Chicago Police Department worked to keep everyone safe, critics of Mayor Lori Lightfoot complained some officers were treated poorly.

Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health: A coffee shop’s mission to support mental health in Chicago

The Fraternal Order of Police posted on Facebook: “Canceled day off and forced to use personal cars for work and the mayor orders them towed.”

Word spread quickly on social media. Candidate for mayor Paul Vallas tweeted: “You would think that officers would be extended police courtesy. Not in this city. Not this administration.”

“As officers were going in to get radios, going in to get their assignments, they were coming out, people were running out of the building, saying ‘they’re towing our cars,'” said Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward).

Another candidate for mayor, Ald. Lopez said he first learned about what happened through social media. But city officials told him the officers were quickly reconnected with their vehicles.

“I heard from people within Streets and Sanitation that they weren’t necessarily being impounded, they were just being relocated. But either way, it still sends a bad message to our officers who are already beat down, already coming in on their days off,” Lopez said.

With politics, protest and passion, the city’s first marathon is ‘a uniquely Chicago story’

WGN News’ repeated requests to the mayor’s office for comment Monday went unanswered. Chicago Police also did not return calls for comment.

Lopez and other members of the Council have long complained about canceled days off for police whenever there’s a big event.

“As we’ve seen time and time again, this robbing Peter to pay Paul policy of public safety, it’s failing us,” Lopez said. “As we’re taking our officers off the beat, as we’re taking them away from the train, we see criminals are taking full advantage.”

Lopez’s solution: Private security taking the lead on significant events.

‘Chicago Sings Karaoke’: $5K reward for citywide amateur singing competition

“Police can be on hand to help if there’s an incident, but they shouldn’t be standing at every post, every other block providing security at the taxpayers’ expense,” Lopez said.

Mayor Lightfoot has resisted calls to increase the use of private security, saying she believes CPD must be responsible for safety in the city of Chicago.

Comments / 28

The Chopper
3d ago

Who would want to be a member of The CPD now a days. They need all the prayers in the world

Reply(1)
19
Ben Dover
2d ago

Beatlejuice at her best: Canceled day off and forced to use personal cars for work and the mayor orders them towed.”

Reply(1)
7
Illinois Sucks
2d ago

Just another case of some politicians buddy getting the gig, and the politician getting their pockets lined.

Reply
7
 

cwbchicago.com

More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park

Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CBS Chicago

'I was being double billed': Driver gets mysterious charges after using Chicago Tollway, until CBS 2 got involved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after he thought he was getting overbilled by the privately owned Chicago Skyway.Turns out he was right.He discovered a glitch that led to nearly 100,000 instances of overbilling. CBS 2's Chris Tye is always investigating and got the skyway to own up to its mistake.The Chicago Skyway may be pricey, but for Richard Carillo's family it's worth it. "I have peace of mind that my wife not going somewhere where there's a lot of traffic or shooting that we're seeing a lot now," Carillo said.Something else he's seeing? For I-Pass...
CHICAGO, IL
railfan.com

Metra Receives First SD70MACH in Heritage Scheme

CHICAGO — Metra has a long history with some of the biggest six-axle commuter locomotives ever run — from classic Burlington Northern E9s to iconic Milwaukee Road F40Cs — and this month a new class is arriving, the SD70MACH. This week, Metra released images of locomotive 500...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer

CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Francis Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed the 63-year-old and cut her body into pieces.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy