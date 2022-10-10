Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley And Claudio Castagnoli vs Butcher And The Blade Set, More For AEW Rampage
Rampage is set to be a stacked affair this Friday. Three matches have been confirmed for this week’s Rampage as we will see multiple important matches. First, we will have Isiah Kennedy going one on one with Ethan Page and if Isiah wins, Private Party’s contracts will be free. If Page wins however, Matt Hardy will join The Firm. Also booked for the show, Butcher and The Blade will take on Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Contract News
Fightful Select has a few IMPACT Wrestling contract updates. No, not departures. There’s been enough of those lately. FightfulSelect.com is reporting that Eric Young has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the last two years, and will be for a little bit longer at least. Young returned to IMPACT in...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (10/13): Carmelo Hayes And Von Wagner In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of Main Event on October 13 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 10 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. You can read the results for the show below. – Carmelo Hayes def. Cedric Alexander. – R-Truth (w/ Shelton Benjamin) def. Von Wagner.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling took to Twitter after this weeks episode was over and announced that they have 3. matches ready to go for next week. 2 Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Eric Young and Rich Swann, both competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory last weekend. Both men got tangled with up each other during the match. Swann and Young went at it for a few minutes before both turning their attention to others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bodyslam.net
Trio Makes Their AEW Debut At Toronto Rampage Tapings
SPOILER ALERT. Do NOT read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from Toronto. During the main event of tonight’s Rampage Tapings, The Embassy took on FTR and Shaw Spears. Following the match, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis, known collectively as ‘The Kingdom’, attacked FTR and Spears and beat them down alongside the embassy. Recently, Taven was rumored to be wanted by WWE following his time on IMPACT coming to an end. But, it looks like AEW may be the place he’s staying. It’s unclear if they’re officially signed as of now, or if this is just an appearance until possibly signing to be on the revamped ROH brand, but, I’m sure we will find out following the airing on television tomorrow night.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley: “If there’s something I want to be part of, I’ll find a way to make it happen.”
Jon Moxley will make anything he wants to happen, happen. Jon Moxley is a bit of an everyman in terms of pro wrestling. He has wrestled all over the world, for almost every major promotion in the world of wrestling. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Moxley clarified his...
bodyslam.net
Bobby Fish Talks Crowd Reaction During His IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Dealing with “CM Punk” Chants
Bobby Fish first showed up in IMPACT Wrestling at the Victory Road Live Event on Friday, September 23rd, and put the whole roster on notice. The next week, he “Called his Shot”, that is, announced his participation, in the Bound for Glory “Call Your Shot” Gauntlet Match. When Fish came out for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, he was barraged with boos and fans chanting “CM Punk.”
bodyslam.net
Interim Women’s World Title Match Made Official For Next Week’s Dynamite
Toni Storm will defend her Interim World Title on next week’s Dynamite. During the main event of AEW Dynamite, it was announced by Excalibur that Hikaru Shida would meet Toni Storm next week on AEW Dynamite with the Women’s Interim World Title on the line. Shida earned the win in a tag team match with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on this week’s edition of Dynamite.
RELATED PEOPLE
bodyslam.net
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark Elevation
AEW taped the October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on October 12 ahead of AEW Dynamite. You can read the full spoilers for the event below. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary. Frankie Kazarian defeated Matt Blackman. Athena defeated Jody Threat. The Butcher &...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Toronto Live Spoilers – 10/14/22
AEW Rampage is being taped in Toronto, Canada. If you do not wish to see spoilers, do not read any further. Spoilers are below. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeat Butcher and Blade (w/Bunny) – Adam Page watching from a monitor in the back. Great brawling back and forth with some awesome double team moves from each side. Butcher looked incredible and it may have been his best performance yet. In the end, Claudio pins Butcher with the Ricola Bomb while Moxley hits the death rider on Blade.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Sales Start Tomorrow Morning for Next Premium Live Event, Hard to Kill
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce that tickets for their next Premium Live Event, Hard to Kill, on January 13, 2023, and Fallout TV tapings on January 14th will be going on sale tomorrow morning at 10am Eastern/9am Central time. This event emanates...
bodyslam.net
Orange Cassidy Captures His First Title In AEW After Defeating PAC For The All Atlantic Championship On Dynamite
Freshly Squeezed finally walks away with the gold. It was a rollarcoaster 15 minutes in the main event of AEW Dynamite as both PAC and Orange Cassidy put in an incredible performance to close out AEW’s Canadian debut. While there were some shenanigans that the referee didn’t see (after all, PAC is a bastard), Orange was still able to overcome the odds and land not one, but two Orange Punches in order to seal the deal and earn the All Atlantic Championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bodyslam.net
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux set for UFC 282
A light heavyweight clash is set to go down at UFC 282. Alexander Gustafsson is set to fight Ovince Saint Preux (26-16) in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This marks Gustafsson’s first PPV event appearance since UFC 232 in December 2018, though it is not yet known if his bout with Saint Preux will take place on the main card.
bodyslam.net
UFC 284 currently being targeted for Perth, Australia in February
The UFC is close to securing a deal for a return to Australia next February. The official announcement of the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the RAC Arena by Tourism Minister Roger Cook, who will be joined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. It will be the...
UFC・
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Full Results – 10/12/22 – ROH World Title Match And More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from Toronto, Canada for the promotions Canadian debut. Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will battle in the main event for the Ring Of Honor world championship. You can read the live results for the event below. -Renee Paquette out to a big pop. The crowd...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey Pitched Thumbtack Finish For WWE Extreme Rules Match With Liv Morgan
Ronda Rousey wanted to put the “Extreme” in Extreme Rules against Liv Morgan. Rousey regained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, defeating Liv Morgan by making her pass out with a bicep crusher. Rousey said on her latest gaming stream that this was not the finish she would have chosen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bodyslam.net
MJF Wants AEW To Sign MLW’s Alex Hammerstone
MJF has high praise for Alex Hammerstone. While former MLW star MJF has ascended in AEW, Hammerstone has become the top guy in MLW and the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion. His reign has been a long one, garnering much attention from fans of independent promotions. Speaking to Sam Roberts...
bodyslam.net
Daniel Garcia Becomes Bryan Danielson’s Judas As Garcia Helps Chris Jericho Retain The ROH World Title On AEW Dynamite
Daniel Garcia has made it clear where his loyalties lie. As the match between Jericho and Danielson drew to a close, the referee was knocked down, opening the door for Chris Jericho to cheat. Daniel Garcia ran to the ring to intercept the attempt, only to hit Danielson over the head with the ROH World Title himself. Jericho would crawl to the cover and get the 4, retaining the championship.
bodyslam.net
NWA Powerrr Results (10/11)
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on October 11 on FITE TV. Full results for the event can be found below. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. In an interview, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide shoots down...
bodyslam.net
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker official for UFC 283 in Brazil
Johnny Walker will get his fight back home this January when he fights a tough opponent. A light heavyweight matchup between Paul Craig and Walker is the latest addition to the UFC’s first pay-per-view lineup of 2023. Craig will look to bounce back after having his recent six-fight unbeaten...
UFC・
Comments / 0