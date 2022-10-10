SPOILER ALERT. Do NOT read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from Toronto. During the main event of tonight’s Rampage Tapings, The Embassy took on FTR and Shaw Spears. Following the match, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis, known collectively as ‘The Kingdom’, attacked FTR and Spears and beat them down alongside the embassy. Recently, Taven was rumored to be wanted by WWE following his time on IMPACT coming to an end. But, it looks like AEW may be the place he’s staying. It’s unclear if they’re officially signed as of now, or if this is just an appearance until possibly signing to be on the revamped ROH brand, but, I’m sure we will find out following the airing on television tomorrow night.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO