4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
bodyslam.net
Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd in Ladd’s PFL debut set for Nov. 25
A huge featherweight bout for the women in PFL is officially set for next month. The former UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour that she is scheduled to fight former Bellator champion Julia Budd in a featherweight bout at the PFL 2022 Championship event on Nov. 25 in New York.
bodyslam.net
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev set for UFC 282
UFC 282 is stacking up to being a huge card for the end-of-the-year events. Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have agreed to meet in a fight that could determine a new No. 1 contender in the light heavyweight division at UFC 282 on Dec. 10. The matchup between Blachowicz and...
bodyslam.net
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker official for UFC 283 in Brazil
Johnny Walker will get his fight back home this January when he fights a tough opponent. A light heavyweight matchup between Paul Craig and Walker is the latest addition to the UFC’s first pay-per-view lineup of 2023. Craig will look to bounce back after having his recent six-fight unbeaten...
bodyslam.net
B!P/Limitless Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 Results (10/8): Elimination Bout Headlines
Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling held night two of its Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 event on October 7 from Old Country Banquet Hall in Enfield, CT. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Channing Thomas def. Diego El Trabajador. – Brett...
bodyslam.net
UFC 284 currently being targeted for Perth, Australia in February
The UFC is close to securing a deal for a return to Australia next February. The official announcement of the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the RAC Arena by Tourism Minister Roger Cook, who will be joined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. It will be the...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (10/13): Carmelo Hayes And Von Wagner In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of Main Event on October 13 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 10 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. You can read the results for the show below. – Carmelo Hayes def. Cedric Alexander. – R-Truth (w/ Shelton Benjamin) def. Von Wagner.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling took to Twitter after this weeks episode was over and announced that they have 3. matches ready to go for next week. 2 Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Eric Young and Rich Swann, both competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory last weekend. Both men got tangled with up each other during the match. Swann and Young went at it for a few minutes before both turning their attention to others.
bodyslam.net
Kazuchika Okada And Eddie Kingston vs Jay White And Juice Robinson Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a star-studded tag team match for its Rumble on 44th Street event. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club will battle Kazuchika Okada and AEW star Eddie Kingston in a tag team match. Elsewhere on the show, Shingo Takagi and...
bodyslam.net
Despite Other Offers, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Chose to Stay at IMPACT Wrestling
In a recent interview with Brian Hebner’s Refin It Up podcast, Josh Alexander stated that while he had opportunities to go elsewhere, he didn’t because he had unfinished business in Impact Wrestling. “I had opportunities to go elsewhere 100%. If I would have not agreed to a new...
bodyslam.net
Matt Cardona Seemingly Hypes IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard to Kill Event with New Merchandise
Matt Cardona, one of the hottest free agent talent on the market, has been working with IMPACT on per-date appearance fees. Matt quote-tweeted IMPACT’s message about tickets for their Hard to Kill Premium Live Event going on sale tomorrow morning, with a brand new t-shirt of his own. Matt...
bodyslam.net
Multiple Talent Hype IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings in Las Vegas Next Week
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce and Kenny King, a Las Vegas native, will be attending their tapings. Decay member, former IMPACT Knockouts and Tag Team Champion – Rosemary – also posted on her Twitter account that she’ll be present for the tapings, along with a bar code that links to the ticket information.
bodyslam.net
Bobby Fish Talks Crowd Reaction During His IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Dealing with “CM Punk” Chants
Bobby Fish first showed up in IMPACT Wrestling at the Victory Road Live Event on Friday, September 23rd, and put the whole roster on notice. The next week, he “Called his Shot”, that is, announced his participation, in the Bound for Glory “Call Your Shot” Gauntlet Match. When Fish came out for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, he was barraged with boos and fans chanting “CM Punk.”
bodyslam.net
AEW Star Makes Their Return To Company During Toronto Rampage Tapings
SPOILER ALERT. Do NOT read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from Toronto. *********************************************************************. The Dark Order has a piece of their puzzle back in place. During tonight’s AEW Rampage being taped in Toronto, Canada, The Dark Order had a...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey Pitched Thumbtack Finish For WWE Extreme Rules Match With Liv Morgan
Ronda Rousey wanted to put the “Extreme” in Extreme Rules against Liv Morgan. Rousey regained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, defeating Liv Morgan by making her pass out with a bicep crusher. Rousey said on her latest gaming stream that this was not the finish she would have chosen.
bodyslam.net
MJF Wants AEW To Sign MLW’s Alex Hammerstone
MJF has high praise for Alex Hammerstone. While former MLW star MJF has ascended in AEW, Hammerstone has become the top guy in MLW and the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion. His reign has been a long one, garnering much attention from fans of independent promotions. Speaking to Sam Roberts...
bodyslam.net
Daniel Garcia Becomes Bryan Danielson’s Judas As Garcia Helps Chris Jericho Retain The ROH World Title On AEW Dynamite
Daniel Garcia has made it clear where his loyalties lie. As the match between Jericho and Danielson drew to a close, the referee was knocked down, opening the door for Chris Jericho to cheat. Daniel Garcia ran to the ring to intercept the attempt, only to hit Danielson over the head with the ROH World Title himself. Jericho would crawl to the cover and get the 4, retaining the championship.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Full Results – 10/12/22 – ROH World Title Match And More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from Toronto, Canada for the promotions Canadian debut. Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will battle in the main event for the Ring Of Honor world championship. You can read the live results for the event below. -Renee Paquette out to a big pop. The crowd...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Toronto Live Spoilers – 10/14/22
AEW Rampage is being taped in Toronto, Canada. If you do not wish to see spoilers, do not read any further. Spoilers are below. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeat Butcher and Blade (w/Bunny) – Adam Page watching from a monitor in the back. Great brawling back and forth with some awesome double team moves from each side. Butcher looked incredible and it may have been his best performance yet. In the end, Claudio pins Butcher with the Ricola Bomb while Moxley hits the death rider on Blade.
bodyslam.net
Shawn Spears Returns On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage Match Set
AEW Dynamite was held in Toronto, Canada this week. During the show, Prince Nana and The Embassy would look to take out War Joe, but FTR would even the odds once again. FTR called for a match with The Embassy on Rampage this Friday. Dax mentioned a partner related to 10. Shawn Spears would come out next, from the babyface tunnel. Spears will partner with FTR to take on The Embassy on this week’s edition of Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
NWA Powerrr Results (10/11)
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on October 11 on FITE TV. Full results for the event can be found below. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. In an interview, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide shoots down...
