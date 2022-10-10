ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bodyslam.net

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd in Ladd’s PFL debut set for Nov. 25

A huge featherweight bout for the women in PFL is officially set for next month. The former UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour that she is scheduled to fight former Bellator champion Julia Budd in a featherweight bout at the PFL 2022 Championship event on Nov. 25 in New York.
UFC
bodyslam.net

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev set for UFC 282

UFC 282 is stacking up to being a huge card for the end-of-the-year events. Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have agreed to meet in a fight that could determine a new No. 1 contender in the light heavyweight division at UFC 282 on Dec. 10. The matchup between Blachowicz and...
UFC
bodyslam.net

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker official for UFC 283 in Brazil

Johnny Walker will get his fight back home this January when he fights a tough opponent. A light heavyweight matchup between Paul Craig and Walker is the latest addition to the UFC’s first pay-per-view lineup of 2023. Craig will look to bounce back after having his recent six-fight unbeaten...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
bodyslam.net

UFC 284 currently being targeted for Perth, Australia in February

The UFC is close to securing a deal for a return to Australia next February. The official announcement of the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the RAC Arena by Tourism Minister Roger Cook, who will be joined by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. It will be the...
UFC
bodyslam.net

IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode

IMPACT Wrestling took to Twitter after this weeks episode was over and announced that they have 3. matches ready to go for next week. 2 Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Eric Young and Rich Swann, both competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory last weekend. Both men got tangled with up each other during the match. Swann and Young went at it for a few minutes before both turning their attention to others.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Neal
Person
Neil Magny
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Bryce Mitchell
bodyslam.net

Multiple Talent Hype IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings in Las Vegas Next Week

IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce and Kenny King, a Las Vegas native, will be attending their tapings. Decay member, former IMPACT Knockouts and Tag Team Champion – Rosemary – also posted on her Twitter account that she’ll be present for the tapings, along with a bar code that links to the ticket information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bodyslam.net

Bobby Fish Talks Crowd Reaction During His IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Dealing with “CM Punk” Chants

Bobby Fish first showed up in IMPACT Wrestling at the Victory Road Live Event on Friday, September 23rd, and put the whole roster on notice. The next week, he “Called his Shot”, that is, announced his participation, in the Bound for Glory “Call Your Shot” Gauntlet Match. When Fish came out for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, he was barraged with boos and fans chanting “CM Punk.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrsa Infection#Combat#Ufc Vegas 64
bodyslam.net

AEW Star Makes Their Return To Company During Toronto Rampage Tapings

SPOILER ALERT. Do NOT read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from Toronto. *********************************************************************. The Dark Order has a piece of their puzzle back in place. During tonight’s AEW Rampage being taped in Toronto, Canada, The Dark Order had a...
WWE
bodyslam.net

Ronda Rousey Pitched Thumbtack Finish For WWE Extreme Rules Match With Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey wanted to put the “Extreme” in Extreme Rules against Liv Morgan. Rousey regained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, defeating Liv Morgan by making her pass out with a bicep crusher. Rousey said on her latest gaming stream that this was not the finish she would have chosen.
WWE
bodyslam.net

MJF Wants AEW To Sign MLW’s Alex Hammerstone

MJF has high praise for Alex Hammerstone. While former MLW star MJF has ascended in AEW, Hammerstone has become the top guy in MLW and the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion. His reign has been a long one, garnering much attention from fans of independent promotions. Speaking to Sam Roberts...
WWE
bodyslam.net

Daniel Garcia Becomes Bryan Danielson’s Judas As Garcia Helps Chris Jericho Retain The ROH World Title On AEW Dynamite

Daniel Garcia has made it clear where his loyalties lie. As the match between Jericho and Danielson drew to a close, the referee was knocked down, opening the door for Chris Jericho to cheat. Daniel Garcia ran to the ring to intercept the attempt, only to hit Danielson over the head with the ROH World Title himself. Jericho would crawl to the cover and get the 4, retaining the championship.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bodyslam.net

AEW Dynamite Full Results – 10/12/22 – ROH World Title Match And More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite comes from Toronto, Canada for the promotions Canadian debut. Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will battle in the main event for the Ring Of Honor world championship. You can read the live results for the event below. -Renee Paquette out to a big pop. The crowd...
WWE
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Toronto Live Spoilers – 10/14/22

AEW Rampage is being taped in Toronto, Canada. If you do not wish to see spoilers, do not read any further. Spoilers are below. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeat Butcher and Blade (w/Bunny) – Adam Page watching from a monitor in the back. Great brawling back and forth with some awesome double team moves from each side. Butcher looked incredible and it may have been his best performance yet. In the end, Claudio pins Butcher with the Ricola Bomb while Moxley hits the death rider on Blade.
WWE
bodyslam.net

Shawn Spears Returns On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage Match Set

AEW Dynamite was held in Toronto, Canada this week. During the show, Prince Nana and The Embassy would look to take out War Joe, but FTR would even the odds once again. FTR called for a match with The Embassy on Rampage this Friday. Dax mentioned a partner related to 10. Shawn Spears would come out next, from the babyface tunnel. Spears will partner with FTR to take on The Embassy on this week’s edition of Dynamite.
WWE
bodyslam.net

NWA Powerrr Results (10/11)

The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on October 11 on FITE TV. Full results for the event can be found below. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. In an interview, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide shoots down...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy