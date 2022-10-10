By Bobby Whitescarver Here we go again. In the first U.S. Supreme Court case this fall, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, the justices and lawyers wrestled with the definition of “waters of the United States”— those waters that the federal government has jurisdiction to protect from pollution and alteration. The definition has been changing ever […] The post EPA: Enlightened despots or experts? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO