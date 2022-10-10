Read full article on original website
NOVAK NETS IN SUCCESS
COLUMBIANA OH- It’s been an exciting time in Crestview for the soccer program. The Rebels are fresh off their best season in program history where they stormed their way to a state championship appearance. They won their fourth straight MVAC championship, and their second program district championship. Their senior class in 2022 accomplished a ton, but as is the case for everyone they had to graduate and say goodbye to the program. The big question this season was of course could the new senior class shape success the way they did the season before. Nick Novak has answered that with an emphatic yes. Novak has become one of the best players in the area. He’s staring down the barrel of a season that will feature a lot of postseason awards. Those accolades are part of the personal goals Nick has set for himself this season, and he well on his way.
HOWLAND CLINCHES A PIECE OF THE AAC
BOARDMAN OH- After their big 2-1 win over Canfield on Monday, Howland was one win away from earning a piece of the AAC title. The opponent standing in their way was Boardman. The Spartans gave quite a fight, but eventually the Tigers came away with a 2-0 win. Ava Yanucci...
GIRARD IS HAVING A GOOD DEDE
GIRARD OH- A lot of attention gets put on Girard’s weapons on the outside. Rightfully so, Lauren Pallone, and Bree Latell are a tough two headed monster. But don’t forget about the shining star in the middle of the net. Girard’s middle blocker Esra Dede has jumped in to the fold this year and added a new tool to Girard’s offense. This is the first year Esra has been on the floor without her sister Seyhan and its let her fly on her own. In the second matchup against Lakeview this season Dede came up huge slowing down the Bulldogs powerful middles.
SPRINGFIELD SENIORS HAVE VICTORIOUS NIGHT
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Senior nights are a part of every season. Programs take the time to honor players that have given 4 years to their program. Springfield had 6 seniors to honor on Wednesday night. They honored them with a sweep over Struthers. Baelyn Brungard led the Tigers offense with...
LATONE ON THE ROAM
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have been one of the most dangerous teams in the Mahoning Valley throughout the 2022 high school football season, and a big reason for their success has been due to their senior class. Christian Latone has been one of those big-time seniors this year for Fitch, and he’s coming off a great game against Wadsworth defensively, totaling 11 tackles and a sack.
JASHAUGN JUST DOMINATES
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have used a plethora of guys to help lead the team to their current success during the 2022 season, and a big contributor to that has been senior JaShaugn Barrett. Barrett has been all around the ball this year for the Falcons, and with such little time remaining in the regular season, Fitch is gonna need Barrett’s experience to help guide them through a playoff run.
MCGAVIN GIVES HIS ALL FOR BOARDMAN
BOARDMAN OH- Ian McGavin is the definition of a Spartan in Boardman. He has dove in to the community and school system in ways that go way beyond being a standout on the soccer field. He is a part of as many clubs and extracurricular activities as he can fit into his schedule. He believes in giving back to the school system that was so welcoming when he joined it his freshman season. That is going to be an attribute that college coaches will love when looking into him as a soccer player. Coaches love a player that will get involved with the campus and emerge themselves into the college community. There’s no doubt Ian will do just that wherever he lands.
LEOPARDS CONTINUE IMPRESSIVE SEASON
DOVER OH- Louisville has quietly put together a strong season on the boys soccer field. They came in to Tuesday night already with 10 wins on the season. They added to that total with a quality 3-1 win at Dover. Scoring goals for Louisville were Ethan Diller and Brady Adams....
LAKEVIEW SENDS STATEMENT TO THE REST OF THE DISTRICT
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Before the OHSAA volleyball tournament gets started next week, Lakeview felt like testing their skills against a team in their bracket. They matched up with Mineral Ridge who is the 5 seed in the bracket. Lakeview made a statement with a big sweep of the Rams on the road. (25-15 25-14 25-21)
BEAVERS SECURE BUCKEYE 8 TITLE
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beaver Local Girls Soccer team defeated Harrison Central 4-1 Wednesday night. The win secured the Buckeye 8 Championship. This is the 6th league championship for girls soccer and the first since 2019. The girls got off to a quick start when Taylor Fitzsimmons scored to take a 1-0 lead. Not long after Karlee Cannon, Michelle Stoneburner, and Jordan Palmer all beat the Huskies Keeper to take a commanding 4-0 lead and the rest was history. Caiden Lamp held down the Beaver net with 5 saves, while Tori Druschel contributed 2 saves of her own.
RAFFERTY LEADS FROM THE BACK ROW
GIRARD OH- Girard senior Abbie Rafferty is a perfect example of doing whatever it takes to lead your team. She has built such a huge trust in her coach Phil Walters, that when he moved her to right back this season she accepted it, and dove in to being the best she could be in that position. Rafferty is known for her defense, and that’s exactly what she brings to this volleyball team. Not a lot of people talk about Girard’s defense. They get overshadowed by the Indians incredible firepower on offense. However, if you know volleyball you know that all the great hitters in the world don’t mean much if you can’t get the ball to the setter. Girard is in system way more than they aren’t, and Rafferty leading the way is a big reason why. The multiple sport athlete is spending her season soaking in everything she can while she can. She doesn’t plan to play sports in college, so this will be it. You know we had to take our last chance to shine a light on this tremendous senior leader.
RUNNIN’ RUGGLES
AUSTINTOWN, OH – There are many ways for a player to contribute to a football team on any given night, and Fitch senior Johnny Ruggles may check off all the boxes necessary to being a good teammate. Ruggles has done a little bit of everything for the Falcons during his high school career, which includes lining up on offense, defense, and special teams. Coaches love guys like Ruggles that contribute to the team in any way possible, and Johnny has surely shown others the right way to be a team player.
INDIANS STOMP IN TO SALEM
SALEM OH- The season is winding down, and Girard isn’t missing any beats. They went on the road Tuesday night and took care of Salem in straight sets to keep their hot streak alive. (25-10 25-19 25-15) Lauren Pallone was at the top of the kills list for Girard...
CAMPBELL WINS FIFTH STRAIGHT ON SENIOR NIGHT
CAMPBELL OH- Campbell is getting into a groove at the right time. They came in to Tuesday night on a 4 game winning streak. They easily made it 5 in a row as they hosted Lowellville on senior night. The Devils took the match in straight sets as they honored lone senior Angeleah Matzye. Campbell has now won 7 of their last 8 matches.
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 8) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Head coach Seth Antram and the Chaney Cowboys showed up and took care of business in week eight against a talented Howland team. The Cowboys settled in offensively right out of the gates and never looked back as they won 42-0 last Friday night. With the victory, they remain at #4 in the Region 9 projections on joeeitel.com. Up next for the ‘Boys (7-1), will be a tough home test as they will welcome in a sneaky good Warren G. Harding Raiders team (2-6) on Friday night.
CLIPPERS TAKE THRILLING WIN INTO TOURNAMENT PLAY
COLUMBIANA OH- Columbiana had one more tournament tune on Wednesday as they concluded the regular season against Ursuline. It took everything that the Clippers had, but they eventually mastered Ursuline in 5 sets. (25-23 26-24 18-25 23-25 15-8) Ellie Jackson had a monster double double putting up huge numbers. She...
TIGERS AND CLIPPERS ROCK THE PINK
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield and Columbiana are old school rivals on the volleyball courts. On Tuesday night they proved that rivals can come together for a worth cause. Both teams sported their pink for breast cancer awareness. Together both teams raised over $1,500 for breast cancer awareness. On the floor the Tigers picked up the win in 4 sets. (14-25 25-16 25-14 25-22)
GET TO KNOW MATTEO
CANFIELD, OH- Canfield football senior Matteo Ricciardi joined the show at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Ricciardi started his first varsity football game in week one at West Branch. He talks about the feeling of starting a football game, along with the work he put in the off-season to get to that point. Ricciardi talks about his strategy on the defensive line when he is the noseman on third down. To learn more about senior Matteo Ricciardi, check out this player profile brought to you by:
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 3) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are rolling into Week 9 of the 2022 season off arguably one of the best game in the state of Ohio last week, defeating Wadsworth 42-35 in a four-overtime thriller. The Falcons faced a lot of adversity throughout the game, including having to block a Wadsworth field goal in the second overtime to keep the game alive after a Fitch interception to begin the period.
WARRIORS FORCE ANOTHER TIE
CHAGRIN FALLS OH- West Branch forced another tie in their tough schedule on Monday night as they drew even with Chagrin Falls late in the season prepping for tournament time. The score ended knotted at 1-1. The Warriors goal was netted by Daphnis Snyder who was assisted by Chloe Dennison....
