ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

First monthly night market held in downtown Louisville on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first of a new monthly night market being held in downtown Louisville took place on Thursday. Nearly 30 vendors lined South 4th Street, creating an open street market with food, clothing, art, music and more. It was the first monthly night market held by the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Trunk or Treats around Louisville

Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msd Communications
wdrb.com

Buff City Soap opens new location on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buff City Soap opened its sixth location in the Louisville area, holding a grand opening in Fern Creek on Thursday. The new store is located at Cedar Creek Crossings on 7718 Bardstown Road. It's next to a Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Buff City Soap is giving away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Volunteers needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek this weekend. Louisville MSD said in a news release Tuesday that it will partner with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and the Foundation for Ohio River Education to remove litter from an area of Beargrass Creek.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wdrb.com

Shively holding community chili cook-off Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Fire Department is hosting the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-off. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and it's free to the public. In order to enter into the cook-off, 3-5 gallons of your best chili — preferably warm — needs to be in a covered pot.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man wins $500,000 with Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man won $500,000 thanks to a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. According to a news release Thursday, Kentucky Lottery said a man, who asked to stay anonymous, went into a Circle K on Mud Lane while taking a break at work. He bought three $20 scratch-off tickets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)

Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again. The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday. Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said. Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy