spectrumnews1.com
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
wdrb.com
Glenmary neighborhood continues to rebuild 6 months after tornadoes touched down in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors are still picking up the pieces from the damage a tornado in the Louisville area caused exactly six months ago. The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in the Louisville area on April 13. Out of the nine tornadoes, four of them were EF-1 and five were EF-0.
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
wdrb.com
First monthly night market held in downtown Louisville on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first of a new monthly night market being held in downtown Louisville took place on Thursday. Nearly 30 vendors lined South 4th Street, creating an open street market with food, clothing, art, music and more. It was the first monthly night market held by the...
Trunk or Treats around Louisville
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
wdrb.com
Radial hiring 3,000 workers in Louisville, Shepherdsville ahead of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radial, a company that provides order management for retailers, hopes to hire more than 3,000 workers in Kentucky ahead of the holiday season. Radial has two fulfillment centers on Trade Port Drive, which is near Greenbelt Highway. They also have a facility on Omega Parkway in Shepherdsville.
wdrb.com
Buff City Soap opens new location on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buff City Soap opened its sixth location in the Louisville area, holding a grand opening in Fern Creek on Thursday. The new store is located at Cedar Creek Crossings on 7718 Bardstown Road. It's next to a Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Buff City Soap is giving away...
spectrumnews1.com
Republican candidate for mayor of Louisville Bill Dieruf sits down with Spectrum News 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky — The city of Louisville hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1969. Bill Dieruf hopes to change that. The long-time hardware store owner became mayor of Jeffersontown in 2010 and has been re-elected to two terms since. He’s facing Democrat Craig Greenberg in November’s general election.
wdrb.com
Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
wdrb.com
Volunteers needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek this weekend. Louisville MSD said in a news release Tuesday that it will partner with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and the Foundation for Ohio River Education to remove litter from an area of Beargrass Creek.
wdrb.com
Shively holding community chili cook-off Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Fire Department is hosting the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-off. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and it's free to the public. In order to enter into the cook-off, 3-5 gallons of your best chili — preferably warm — needs to be in a covered pot.
wdrb.com
Louisville man wins $500,000 with Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man won $500,000 thanks to a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. According to a news release Thursday, Kentucky Lottery said a man, who asked to stay anonymous, went into a Circle K on Mud Lane while taking a break at work. He bought three $20 scratch-off tickets.
Louisville.com
Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)
Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com
Glendale Crossing Festival expected to bring at least 20,000 people to historic small town
GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds of at least 20,000 people are expected to fill the small town of Glendale this Saturday for the annual Glendale Crossing Festival. The fall festival first began in 1978 as a way to help raise money for the park. Since then, the festival has continued to grow each year and help with investments in the community.
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing girlfriend in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana. Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in...
Wave 3
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again. The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday. Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said. Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes...
