Freeport, IL

Rock Cut State Park – Illinois

In mid-September, I took a trip to Rock Cut State Park. Rock Cut State Park is located near the Illinois/Wisconsin border and was about a 4.5 hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri. I actually took this trip solo, but met up with a group of all female campers and had an amazing time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
68th and Beloit possible tornado

Viewer video appears to show a possible tornado near 68th and Beloit on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A strong line of thunderstorms with strong winds and embedded tornadoes crossed southeastern Wisconsin. (Courtesy: Kevin Flack)
BELOIT, WI
Rockford residents can now get free Narcan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community. Two free Narcan vending machines are now available in Downton Rockford, and leaders called them important tools to save lives. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said that his patrol division distributes Narcan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Showers/T-Storms this Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon with highs in the low 70′s. South winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH likely. Showers and t-storms likely tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Back to the low 50′s the rest of the week through the beginning of next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Boxed-Up opens storage facility in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday as the city welcomes a brand-new storage facility. Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris and state representatives welcomed Boxed-Up Self-Storage to the community. This is the facility’s sixth location in the Stateline and the first in the Belvidere area. The facility has 164 garage-style units with more than 11 different sizes and is monitored by a state-of-the-art security system.
BELVIDERE, IL
Infrastructure Construction
Weather
Politics
FEMA
Environment
New vending machines in Rockford deliver free opioid overdose medicine

ROCKFORD — Potentially life-saving opioid overdose medication is now available in the city at the push of a button. Two naloxone vending machines have been setup in downtown Rockford. The machines contain Narcan nasal spray that’s easy to use and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The machines are located inside the lobby of the Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St., and the courthouse, 420 W. State St.
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car

What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
ROCKFORD, IL
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree

Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store

If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
ROCKFORD, IL
Harlem-Roscoe Fire announces new fire chief

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Patrick Trollop is the next fire chief for the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. Trollop has worked for the department for 10 years. He is currently a battalion chief and was previously a paramedic. He also served in the United States Marine Corps. He will replace Chief Don Shoevlin, who announced his […]
ROSCOE, IL
Numerous Departments Respond to Blaze in Rural Rock Falls

On Monday October 10, the Rock Falls and Sterling Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at 31051 E. Thome Road in rural Rock Falls at 6:08 pm. The first fire department engine arrived on scene and reported a fully involved, 2 story residential structure. A MABAS Box alarm...
ROCK FALLS, IL

