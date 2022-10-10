Read full article on original website
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Rock Cut State Park – Illinois
In mid-September, I took a trip to Rock Cut State Park. Rock Cut State Park is located near the Illinois/Wisconsin border and was about a 4.5 hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri. I actually took this trip solo, but met up with a group of all female campers and had an amazing time.
A Large Section of One Major Rockford Road Will Be Completely Shut Down This Week
I apologize for being the bearer of bad news, but if driving on Mulford Rd. is a regular part of your daily commute, prepare yourself for some traffic headaches over the next few weeks in Rockford. Illinois Construction Season Isn't Over Yet. Besides enjoying local apple orchards, changing leaves, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
68th and Beloit possible tornado
Viewer video appears to show a possible tornado near 68th and Beloit on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A strong line of thunderstorms with strong winds and embedded tornadoes crossed southeastern Wisconsin. (Courtesy: Kevin Flack)
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person Cited for Transporting an Uncased Bow and Unlawful Taking of a Whitetail Deer
On Monday October 3, at 7:32 p.m., Oregon Police arrested 28-year-old Brandon S. Miller of Oregon on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. Miller was also issued citations for violating the Illinois Conservation/Wildlife code laws of transport of an uncased bow, and unlawful take of a whitetail deer. These violations occurred...
Rockford residents can now get free Narcan
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community. Two free Narcan vending machines are now available in Downton Rockford, and leaders called them important tools to save lives. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said that his patrol division distributes Narcan […]
22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. No money was taken, but the keys to 22 plow trucks were. Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Inc. Seal Coating & Snow Plowing, said that they he does not understand why he […]
WIFR
Showers/T-Storms this Afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon with highs in the low 70′s. South winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH likely. Showers and t-storms likely tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Back to the low 50′s the rest of the week through the beginning of next week.
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
WIFR
Boxed-Up opens storage facility in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday as the city welcomes a brand-new storage facility. Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris and state representatives welcomed Boxed-Up Self-Storage to the community. This is the facility’s sixth location in the Stateline and the first in the Belvidere area. The facility has 164 garage-style units with more than 11 different sizes and is monitored by a state-of-the-art security system.
100fmrockford.com
New vending machines in Rockford deliver free opioid overdose medicine
ROCKFORD — Potentially life-saving opioid overdose medication is now available in the city at the push of a button. Two naloxone vending machines have been setup in downtown Rockford. The machines contain Narcan nasal spray that’s easy to use and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The machines are located inside the lobby of the Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St., and the courthouse, 420 W. State St.
Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car
What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree
Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store
If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire announces new fire chief
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Patrick Trollop is the next fire chief for the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. Trollop has worked for the department for 10 years. He is currently a battalion chief and was previously a paramedic. He also served in the United States Marine Corps. He will replace Chief Don Shoevlin, who announced his […]
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
nrgmediadixon.com
Numerous Departments Respond to Blaze in Rural Rock Falls
On Monday October 10, the Rock Falls and Sterling Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at 31051 E. Thome Road in rural Rock Falls at 6:08 pm. The first fire department engine arrived on scene and reported a fully involved, 2 story residential structure. A MABAS Box alarm...
