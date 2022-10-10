Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yes, the Panthers are bad. But is banning Tepper from Matthews really the answer?
The power to exile a person rests with the public, not the government.
Charlotte native Wilks introduced as new Panthers interim head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks was introduced Tuesday at noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag. Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. […]
247Sports
ACC Media Day Hubert Davis Takeaways: Next Level in Practice, Championship or Bust?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina basketball players Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love met the media Wednesday during the ACC Tipoff preseason event, the Tar Heels making the rounds from radio row to television spots to group interviews with reporters. Hubert Davis is entering his second season in...
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Robinson scored plenty of touchdowns during his stellar career at Alabama. The rookie’s first as a pro came at a big moment. Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 on Thursday night. “It was a huge,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We’ve been on a skid lately, we’ve been in some tough games, had some tough go’s with it. This one was huge.” This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of drama down the stretch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
NC State G Terquavion Smith on new teammates, season ahead
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media Wednesday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.
Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State with lots on the line
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse is in rarefied air, unbeaten after five games for the first time in 35 years and ranked No. 18 as its season reaches the midpoint. The players say that’s what they expected — and they don’t want it to end. “We want to keep winning,” quarterback Garrett Shrader said. “The rankings and all that stuff doesn’t necessarily matter. If we take care of business, the scoreboard should be in our favor at the end of the game.” Easier said than done against the next foe, No. 15 North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which visits on Saturday. The Wolfpack are 13-2 against Syracuse (5-0, 2-0), which is coming off a bye. Both teams are in the hunt for the Atlantic Division title and the Wolfpack, who have already lost to division leader No. 4 Clemson, can’t afford another setback.
cbs17
Gov. Cooper puts coaching hat on prior to Hurricanes’ opening night, says what it will take to get to Stanley Cup Final
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Caniacs aren’t the only ones excited for the Carolina Hurricanes’ opening night at home in Raleigh on Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper put on his coaching hat and gave his take on what he thinks it will take the Jerks to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.
RELATED PEOPLE
Should NCAA Tournament Be Expanded? Miami Coach Jim Larranaga Thinks So
Jim Larranaga sat down with 910 the Fan to discuss his belief in expanding the NCAA Basketball Tournament from 64 to 96 teams in the future.
247Sports
Live Updates: FSU at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff
Florida State men's basketball will participate in the ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff event from The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday morning. FSU is represented at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff by head coach Leonard Hamilton, as well as returning players Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland. Before coaches and players...
Comments / 0