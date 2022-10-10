SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse is in rarefied air, unbeaten after five games for the first time in 35 years and ranked No. 18 as its season reaches the midpoint. The players say that’s what they expected — and they don’t want it to end. “We want to keep winning,” quarterback Garrett Shrader said. “The rankings and all that stuff doesn’t necessarily matter. If we take care of business, the scoreboard should be in our favor at the end of the game.” Easier said than done against the next foe, No. 15 North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which visits on Saturday. The Wolfpack are 13-2 against Syracuse (5-0, 2-0), which is coming off a bye. Both teams are in the hunt for the Atlantic Division title and the Wolfpack, who have already lost to division leader No. 4 Clemson, can’t afford another setback.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO