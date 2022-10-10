ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte native Wilks introduced as new Panthers interim head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks was introduced Tuesday at noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag. Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. […]
The Associated Press

Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Robinson scored plenty of touchdowns during his stellar career at Alabama. The rookie’s first as a pro came at a big moment. Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 on Thursday night. “It was a huge,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We’ve been on a skid lately, we’ve been in some tough games, had some tough go’s with it. This one was huge.” This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of drama down the stretch.
Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
The Associated Press

No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State with lots on the line

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse is in rarefied air, unbeaten after five games for the first time in 35 years and ranked No. 18 as its season reaches the midpoint. The players say that’s what they expected — and they don’t want it to end. “We want to keep winning,” quarterback Garrett Shrader said. “The rankings and all that stuff doesn’t necessarily matter. If we take care of business, the scoreboard should be in our favor at the end of the game.” Easier said than done against the next foe, No. 15 North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which visits on Saturday. The Wolfpack are 13-2 against Syracuse (5-0, 2-0), which is coming off a bye. Both teams are in the hunt for the Atlantic Division title and the Wolfpack, who have already lost to division leader No. 4 Clemson, can’t afford another setback.
Live Updates: FSU at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff

Florida State men's basketball will participate in the ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff event from The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday morning. FSU is represented at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff by head coach Leonard Hamilton, as well as returning players Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland. Before coaches and players...
