The Venue and Simply Exquisite Events are hosting their First Annual Fall Vendor Event this Sunday. The event is going to be held at The Venue, located at 18210 West Main Street in Galliano and it will run from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will be a Mimosa Brunch and will showcase the amazing works of 30 vendors who are signed up to attend the event.

GALLIANO, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO