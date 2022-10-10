Read full article on original website
Related
thepostathens.com
Field Hockey: Ohio hopes to snap five-match losing streak
Ohio is looking toward another weekend and hoping to gain its strong play from early in the season. Both of Ohio’s weekend matches will be held at Pruitt Field when it hosts Central Michigan and Saint Francis, respectively. The match against Central Michigan will be a Mid-American Conference affair, while the match against Saint Francis is Ohio’s final out-of-conference home match.
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio gears up to take on Illinois in a weekend series
Ohio is traveling to Champaign-Urbana to take on University of Illinois in a weekend series matchup. After a week off, the Bobcats are looking to continue their undefeated season against the Illini. Series Information. Opponent: Illinois (0-4) Location: The Big Pond Ice Arena (Champaign-Urbana, IL) Series Dates: Oct. 14 and...
thepostathens.com
Athens campus experienced a general increase of crime in 2021
Ohio University experienced a general increase of most crimes reported in 2021, according to OU’s 2022 Clery Act Annual Security Report. The 2022 Annual Security Report reported crime statistics on OU’s Athens, regional and extension campuses from 2019 through 2021. The report contains information regarding campus security and...
thepostathens.com
Intoxicated driver drives off road and into field, juvenile harassed over social media
Athens County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Della Road area near US 50 in Athens due to a complaint of several gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, a patrol was conducted and no gunshots were heard. Lost and found. A female was reported missing on Oct. 4 after dropping her child...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepostathens.com
Beneath The Bricks Ep. 1: The case of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr.
On the first episode of Beneath The Bricks, hosts Cassie, Faith and Josh discuss the unsolved murder case from Logan Ohio of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr. Please note: Certain claims in the following podcast are speculation and should not be taken as fact. Any opinion stated during the show do not reflect those of The Post.
thepostathens.com
Global Ambassadors support international students
Every college student knows the feeling of leaving their homes to start their independent journeys at college. They all feel the similar knots in their stomach and shaking of their hands. However, moving away from home can be even more intimidating for international students. Ohio University’s Global Ambassadors Program is...
thepostathens.com
Posties in DC Ep. 7: FOMO while studying abroad
Hosts Hannah and Claire are joined by Zach Zimmermann to discuss the fear of missing out on Athens culture and college life while studying away in Washington, D.C. This episode also has video, which you can find below.
thepostathens.com
From the Editor's Desk: ‘The Post’ ranks sixth nationally in online visits for 2021-22
In a media landscape dominated by online pageviews, The Post is sitting pretty among those at the top. A recent report from Degree Choices, an online higher education blog, ranked The Post sixth in the nation among college newspapers in terms of online visits. Last year, the publication garnered 89,626 organic online visits, according to the blog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thepostathens.com
Thrift store offers opportunity to pinch a penny, support local business
When customers walk into the Federal Valley Resource Center, or FVRC, they are immediately greeted by Charlie. "This is Charlie, the wonder dog," FVRC handyman Larry Adkins said while scratching the pup's ears. Once the patron gives Charlie a sufficient “Hello," they have the opportunity to shop to their heart's...
thepostathens.com
Student Senate: Housing and Residence Life unveils Housing Master Plan, takes questions
Ohio University Student Senate met Wednesday evening and received a presentation from Housing and Residence Life about student well-being and future plans. Jneanne Hacker, the executive director for Housing and Residence Life, gave the presentation and spoke on the importance of strategizing where new structures are built and the impact they have on campus.
thepostathens.com
Here’s everything you need to know about Cafe at Factory Street
You’ve heard of Front Room Coffeehouse, West 82 and probably even the university’s newest addition to on-campus dining options, Life is Sweet, which hasn’t even opened yet. But, have you heard of Cafe at Factory Street?. Cafe at Factory Street is located at Heritage Hall, and was...
Comments / 0