Nury Martinez resigns from LA City Council after racist rant audio leak
(The Center Square) – Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez fully resigned from the council on Wednesday, four days after a leaked audio recording exposed racist remarks she made during a conversation in October 2021. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for...
Biden joins in calls for resignation of LA City Councilmembers after audio leak
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden believes three Los Angeles City Councilmembers should resign over racist remarks exposed in leaked recordings this week, his press secretary announced Tuesday. “The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should....
Biden touts infrastructure, boosts Democrats in Los Angeles
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package during remarks in Los Angeles Thursday, addressing a crowd of Southern California officials just weeks before midterm elections and on the heels of a scandal involving Los Angeles city councilmembers. Speaking from the site of...
Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
California attorney general to investigate LA redistricting after leaked audio of racist comments
California's attorney general will investigate L.A.'s redistricting process as three of the city's councilmembers face calls to resign over a recording of them making racist comments.
Orange County desal plant approved months after Huntington Beach denial
(The Center Square) – Less than six months after the denial of a massive desalination project in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a $140 million desalination project in Orange County on Thursday. The desalination project, which will be located in Dana Point, is expected to produce...
‘Incel’ hate crime suspect faces charges in California connected to YouTube videos
A 25-year-old man with a misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada faces a list of felony charges in California after he was apprehended in September.
