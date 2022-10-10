Read full article on original website
Nearly 1,000 families applied, 350 accepted into Tennessee's pilot educational savings account plan
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has seen nearly 1,000 families apply and more than 350 have been accepted into the state’s pilot educational savings account program. The program was created out of 2019 legislation that was then blocked by an injunction in 2019 before being overruled by the Tennessee Supreme Court in May.
North Carolina health agency struggles with long program waitlists and staff turnover
(The Center Square) — Despite funding for chronic shortfalls in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services during the last legislative session, the department continues to struggle with long waitlists and chronic staff turnover. DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley updated lawmakers on the department's finances and services during...
Analysis finds Louisiana parishes with industrial tax exemptions received more property tax revenue
(The Center Square) — Analysis of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reveals parishes with the highest amount of tax exemptions collected higher amounts of property taxes in 2021. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief to lawmakers Monday on the...
New Jersey among the most politically engaged states in the USA
(The Center Square) – Only one state is more politically engaged than New Jersey, and just barely. Less than four weeks from Election Day midterms, that’s the finding of a study by a personal finance company that ranked the Garden State behind only Maryland. The total score for Maryland was 71.85 and New Jersey 71.80. It was more than 2 more points back to Virginia (69.41).
Georgia AG's office won't say if they need more funding for Gang Prosecution Unit
(The Center Square) — Despite touting high-profile indictments against gang members, Georgia's attorney general's office will not say whether it needs more money to continue its work. State lawmakers allocated $1.3 million in the more than $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget for the Gang Prosecution Unit. Lawmakers created the...
Unemployment claims are dropping in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – More Connecticut residents are returning to work. The latest Department of Labor report shows a decrease in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits. By adding another 2,900 jobs in August, the state stands roughly 36,000 jobs less than it recorded in January 2020 with a high of 1.7 million.
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
Michigan governor, Health Department mum on $50M request, abortion
(The Center Square) – A request for $50 million in Michigan taxpayer funding of family planning services is as notable for what it does not say as what it does. Abortion services were not included by name, and an emailed request for clarification from The Center Square to those making the announcement – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel – was unsuccessful.
Ohio business community says crime is significant concern
(The Center Square) – Business owners across Ohio believe crime, especially violent crime, is rising and most want to see more police on patrol, according to a recent survey by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The chamber surveyed Ohioans and business owners across the state to get views on...
Poll: one-third of Minnesota’s small businesses couldn’t pay rent in September
(The Center Square) – The rent delinquency rate decreased in Minnesota in September compared to August, Alignable reported. From Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, the online referral network for small businesses polled 4,232 randomly selected small business owners across the country. The company heard from 252 Minnesota-based small businesses,...
Virginia approves $257,000 in economic grants for downtown districts
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million dollars in Virginia grants will go toward expanding small businesses, revitalizing historic commercial districts and providing new technology and improved marketing in downtown districts in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development approved the $257,000...
Poll has Georgia's Kemp out to a big lead in gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) — A new poll shows Gov. Brian Kemp widening his lead over challenger Stacey Abrams with less than a month until election day and just days before early voting starts. The new Georgia News Collaborative poll found Kemp, a Republican, leading Abrams, a Democrat, by a...
Gov. Evers pledges not to sign abortion exemptions for rape, incest
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor wants abortion 100% legal or nothing at all. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee that he would not sign a new law allowing for abortions in Wisconsin in cases of rape or incest. “I...
Format for sports wagers pivotal to Vermont's steps in legalization
(The Center Square) – Figuring out if sports wagering in Vermont will be retail or online only is key to the next steps for bringing the profitable venture to legalization. Tuesday’s Sports Betting Study Committee meeting included meaningful input, including mixing in lessons from the recent legalization of marijuana. Wendy Knight, who chairs the study committee, said the format is a looming question to grapple with at upcoming meetings.
Honda, LG announce new EV battery plant in Ohio
(The Center Square) – Three Ohio Honda plants will be retooled for electric vehicle production and Honda will join LG Energy Solutions to open a new EV battery plant in southwest Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. The $4.2 billion total investment is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to...
In Massachusetts, businesses still struggling with labor shortages
(The Center Square) – Finding qualified applicants for open positions in Massachusetts is wreaking havoc on small businesses. Owners are struggling as the labor supply tightens, Christopher Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square. "They are still putting up the 'help wanted'...
Election 2022: Crime big topic for gubernatorial candidates, but not all policies are clear
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania’s race for governor, crime matters, but what the candidates will do about it isn’t equally clear. Though the economy remains the priority of voters, crime has been a growing concern, according to polls in Pennsylvania and beyond. Republican candidate Doug Mastriano...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
Cubans continue to arrive off Florida Keys, before and after Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Cubans continue to make the dangerous journey to the Florida Keys both as Hurricane Ian made landfall farther northwest and as recovery efforts continue, local and federal law enforcement agencies report. Federal agencies had been issuing warnings ahead of the hurricane, emphasizing the dangers of...
