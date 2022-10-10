Male’s Grocery in Alpena held their third annual chili cook–off yesterday, this time with a special sponsor. Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving wetlands, sponsored the event for the first time. Male’s Grocery is the longest standing business in Alpena, having been in operation since the 1870s. The store held the chili cook-off from noon until two pm, and had other festivities until six pm. There were raffles and a food truck as well. Ducks Unlimited Regional Director Kevin Stoltz says partnering with the store was an easy decision. “Any time we can partner with a local business like this that has that tradition, it’s a win–win. So it sounded like a really good time to me,” he said.

