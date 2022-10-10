Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Veterans walk
HALE – A Veterans Suicide Awareness 5K walk was recently held in Hale. Proceeds went to the Crisis Prevention Hotline for the community. For more information or to make a donation, call Sandy at 989-305-2479. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency...
Up North Voice
Hale Color Run upcoming
HALE – For all sponsors, runners, and those willing to throw color, a race is being held by the Hale Area Schools PTO at Eagle Point Plaza, 415 E Main St. Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 1 p.m, for all ages. Dedicated to our younger children, a 1-mile run will be held around the track with the opportunity for any signed-up individual to throw powdered color at runners. An additional 5k will be held shortly after.
Up North Voice
Michael Hampton, 58, of Mio
Michael August Hampton, age 58 of Mio, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 20, 2022. Michael was born in Bay City, Michigan on June 17, 1964 to Roy and Susan (Graber) Hampton. He started his career as a small engine mechanic shortly after high school and has been the...
Up North Voice
Jeffrey Goins, Sr., 72 of Gladwin
Jeffrey Lee Goins Sr., peacefully passed Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Gladwin, MI. After a 4 year battle with cancer, he may now rest peacefully and pain free. Jeffrey was born August 10, 1950, in Letcher County, KY, to the late Howard and Pearl...
$4.6 million dream home hits market on Michigan’s Caribbean-like Torch Lake
ALDEN, MI - It’s known far and wide as Michigan’s own slice of the Caribbean and now a large home with a ton of water frontage has just hit the market right along Torch Lake’s blue-green waters. Located at 11328 South East Torch Lake Drive in Alden,...
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Up North Voice
Ann Marie McCleary, 83, of Grayling
Mrs. Ann Marie McCleary, 83 of Grayling, Michigan died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1939 to the late, Ernest “Irish” and Mary (Cleary) Marlow. She resided in Grayling for the last 20+ years and was very active in the Warblers Hideaway Homeowners Association.
wbkb11.com
Alpena grocery store holds third annual chili cook-off
Male’s Grocery in Alpena held their third annual chili cook–off yesterday, this time with a special sponsor. Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving wetlands, sponsored the event for the first time. Male’s Grocery is the longest standing business in Alpena, having been in operation since the 1870s. The store held the chili cook-off from noon until two pm, and had other festivities until six pm. There were raffles and a food truck as well. Ducks Unlimited Regional Director Kevin Stoltz says partnering with the store was an easy decision. “Any time we can partner with a local business like this that has that tradition, it’s a win–win. So it sounded like a really good time to me,” he said.
Up North Voice
St. Helen man dies in side-by side accident
ST. HELEN – Shortly after midnight during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, Roscommon County deputies were dispatched to the scene of a rollover accident at Windywood Dr. and Artesia Beach Rd. in Saint Helen. Deputies arrived to find Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel rendering...
Attorney looks forward to disproving allegations East Tawas councilman tried hiring man to kill 2 people
EAST TAWAS, MI — The attorney representing an East Tawas city councilman accused of trying to hire another man to kill two people over an inheritance says he is anticipating disproving the charges against his client. Michael A. Mooney, 65, is charged with two counts of solicitation of murder,...
Daifuku Manufacturing Opens Doors in Boyne City, Bringing New Jobs to Northern Michigan
Daifuku Manufacturing opened their doors in Boyne City Tuesday. “I think it’s really exciting. You’re looking at a brand new manufacturing facility based here in Boyne City,” Senator Wayne Schmidt says. The company has made a $26 million commitment. This plant is the manufacturing hub for airport...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
SkyBridge Michigan by the numbers: 118 feet in the air, see-through glass flooring
BOYNE FALLS, MI - The buzz around SkyBridge Michigan is building, and the opening of the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is just days away. The 1,200-foot span anchored between two peaks atop Boyne Mountain Resort will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available online...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Tawas City ‘Dangerous Driver’ Arrested in Unadilla Twp Following Police Pursuit
Information provided by Pinckney Police Department. On October 7, 2022, the Village of Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City, Mich., following a vehicle pursuit. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence, possession of narcotics, and fleeing and eluding police. The arrest was the result...
WNEM
9-year-old Harrison boy found safe after being reported missing
HARRISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Harrison boy was found safe after being reported missing Wednesday morning. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office searched for the boy Wednesday morning, but later reported he was found safe.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
abc12.com
Iosco County commissioner accused of impersonating a sheriff deputy
Michigan State Police say an Iosco County commissioner held a Hale school bus full of students while impersonating an Iosco County sheriff deputy. Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer. Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley is accused of impersonating a police officer in an incident that happened outside the...
Abandoned Michigan Farmhouse Rumored To Have Been Scene of an 1800s Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On one sunny day, the sunlight hit a tree in the yard of this old abandoned farmhouse near Gaylord. What the camera caught was the image of a ghostly face, appearing open-mouthed as if it was attempting to wail.
