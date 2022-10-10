ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------- weirdo sitting in the parking lot, dressed in all red- shirt, short & hat- walking to basketball court. ----------------------------------------------------- 22-L15806 Civil Dispute. Incident Address: 600 AIRWAY AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Lewiston Fire Department to Purchase 2 New Ambulances

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department schedules ambulances to be replaced every 7 years to assure they have the most effective and dependable ambulances to protect citizens. When a new ambulance is purchased, it goes into front line use for 4 years. Front line vehicles receive the majority of use and therefore gain mileage faster. At the year 4 mark ambulance vehicles typically have 30,000-40,000 miles on them. At this point the vehicles move into backup roles until they are sold around the 7 year mark.
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks

KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees

University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states. The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion...
Pomeroy High School's Jillian Herres Named WIAA Athlete of the Week

POMEROY - Jillian Herres, a senior setter on the Pomeroy Pirates varsity volleyball team, has been named one of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athletes of the Week. Over the last week, Herres has been integral to the Pirate's recent success in Southeast 1B play. Against Tekoa-Rosalia, in three...
