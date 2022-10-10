Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------- weirdo sitting in the parking lot, dressed in all red- shirt, short & hat- walking to basketball court. ----------------------------------------------------- 22-L15806 Civil Dispute. Incident Address: 600 AIRWAY AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Fire Department to Purchase 2 New Ambulances
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department schedules ambulances to be replaced every 7 years to assure they have the most effective and dependable ambulances to protect citizens. When a new ambulance is purchased, it goes into front line use for 4 years. Front line vehicles receive the majority of use and therefore gain mileage faster. At the year 4 mark ambulance vehicles typically have 30,000-40,000 miles on them. At this point the vehicles move into backup roles until they are sold around the 7 year mark.
Clarkston residents attending Grand Canyon University die in fatal crash
PHOENIX, Arizona — Three female Grand Canyon University (GCU) students were involved in a fatal crash early this morning. The three victims, Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden were all freshmen at GCU. Ogden and Hoffman were both from Clarkston, WA. Balberdi was from HI. Around 4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$97 Million Community Park Master Plan Approved by Lewiston City Council
LEWISTON - On Monday October 10th, the Lewiston City Council voted unanimously to approve the Community Park Recreation Master Plan. While approval of the Master Plan maps out future park development, it does not approve any spending towards the park. Any related expenditures will be approved by the council over time in a multiyear park development process.
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
Target Shooting Determined to be Cause of 2.5 Acre Fire on Rosenkrantz Road Sunday Afternoon
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Nez Perce County Fire units were dispatched to the area of 36000 Rosenkrantz Rd for reports of a wildland fire. According to a release from Nez Perce County Fire (NPCF), first arriving units discovered a large fire...
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees
University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states. The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion...
Idaho is “Home” to College Football’s Strangest Game in History
There's something special about the Idaho Vandals and while Boise State fans may disagree--if you know a Vandal, you know that it extends further than just on an athletic court of a field. The Vandal's aren't known for winning many games or making headlines--yet their fanbase is among the most...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pomeroy High School's Jillian Herres Named WIAA Athlete of the Week
POMEROY - Jillian Herres, a senior setter on the Pomeroy Pirates varsity volleyball team, has been named one of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athletes of the Week. Over the last week, Herres has been integral to the Pirate's recent success in Southeast 1B play. Against Tekoa-Rosalia, in three...
Comments / 0