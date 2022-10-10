LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department schedules ambulances to be replaced every 7 years to assure they have the most effective and dependable ambulances to protect citizens. When a new ambulance is purchased, it goes into front line use for 4 years. Front line vehicles receive the majority of use and therefore gain mileage faster. At the year 4 mark ambulance vehicles typically have 30,000-40,000 miles on them. At this point the vehicles move into backup roles until they are sold around the 7 year mark.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO