Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC
Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments
Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison
Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB
Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'
Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans
Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach
One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the...
Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job
Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin
Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
Jim Harbaugh reveals pressure level on Michigan coaches against Penn State
The 6-0 No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game that could dramatically shake up the end result of the season for both programs. On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed what it’s like for his staff to face the pressure heading into a game as consequential as the Week 7 matchup versus the Nittany Lions.
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
Nebraska WR heads to portal on final day of transfer window following Scott Frost's firing
Nebraska football had a wideout go into the transfer portal on Tuesday. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda posted about the decision from his Twitter account. Garcia-Castaneda appeared in four games this season. He had a breakout game versus Northwestern in the season opener with 120 yards receiving and 1 touchdown. The former Nebraska...
Big Ten Football Player Kicked Off Prominent Team For 'Internal Incident'
A Big Ten football player is being dismissed from a prominent team within the conference for an "internal incident" that recently took place. Wisconsin head football coach Jim Leonhard announced this Thursday that he is kicking offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown, who ...
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7
With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
Kirk Herbstreit clarifies College GameDay's social media fiasco over Week 7 destination
Kirk Herbstreit took to social media Monday evening to clear the air over the on-site destination for ESPN’s College GameDay in Week 7. Originally, GameDay announced a return visit to Knoxville, Tennessee as the Volunteers get set to host Alabama. That top-10 battle will feature big stakes and a lot of intrigue.
