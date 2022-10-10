ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina BalloonFest Taking Flight Near Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty


It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a… hot air balloon?

After a pandemic-related two-year pause, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest will launch in Statesville from October 14–16.

Alongside several hot air balloons that will decorate Iredell County’s skies, there will be live entertainment, a wine and craft beer garden, and kid-friendly activities.

Balloon rides will be available, dependent upon the weather.

Carolina BalloonFest details:

Location: Near the Statesville Regional Airport at 260 Hangar Drive.

Date/Time: 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Price: $15 on Friday and $20 on Sunday; Saturday costs $20 in advance or $25 at the event; A weekend pass costs $40 in advance or $45 at the event

Children ages 12 and younger are free!

Read more here.

