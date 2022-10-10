Greg White, DDS, is the CEO and President of PepperPointe Partnerships in Lexington, Ky. Dr. White will serve on the panel "Where DSOs are Headed Next: Growth Strategies and More" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO