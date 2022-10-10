Read full article on original website
2 dental companies named among best employers in the world: Forbes
Two dental companies were recently ranked among the best employers in the world in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes partnered with Statista to create the list, which was released Oct. 11. Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from 57 countries working for multinational companies. The 800 companies with the highest scores made the list.
Former Heartland Dental exec joins Biolase as chief dental officer
Dental laser company Biolase appointed Russell Morrow, DDS, as its chief dental officer, effective November 1. Dr. Morrow will replace Samuel Low, DDS, who is moving into the role of vice president of clinical strategic alliances, according to an Oct. 13 news release from the company. Dr. Morrow most recently...
Smile Source partners with iCreditWorks to offer patient financing
Houston-based Smile Source has partnered with iCreditWorks to offer patient financing. Patients can access the service through iCreditWorks mobile app, according to an Oct. 13. Smile Source's network includes more than 1,000 dentists and 625 private dental practices in the U.S.
PepperPointe CEO is centering growth goals around serving the next 3-5 generations
Greg White, DDS, is the CEO and President of PepperPointe Partnerships in Lexington, Ky. Dr. White will serve on the panel "Where DSOs are Headed Next: Growth Strategies and More" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
