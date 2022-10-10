Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi man sentenced in 2018 murder of victim found dead in field. It wasn’t first time bodies were found near his property.
A Mississippi man was found guilty and sentenced for the 2018 murder of a victim found dead in a field. Bogue Chitto resident Troy Galarza, 54, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced as habitual. Galarza was...
WDAM-TV
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified. According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif. LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man on trial for the sexual assault of a minor was found dead of an apparent suicide on Wednesday morning. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a call around 6:23 a.m. at a home on Woodrow Cochran Road in the Ovett community. On the scene, officials found Kenneth R. Hodge dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Lincoln County man sentenced to life for 2018 homicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018. The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Police: Victim found in Mississippi house more than six months after she died has been identified. Mother charged with her murder.
The body of a woman who had been dead for more than six months before officers discovered the human remains in a Mississippi house has been identified. Laurel Police report that the body has been identified as Shanice Nicole Watts, 34, the daughter of Phyllis Tiller Watts, 54, who was arrested and charged with murder in the case.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
Dump truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate. They found that a dump […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
WDAM-TV
Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Jail is due for a change. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. The current roof is flat with nearly ten air conditioner units on top, causing the roof...
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in custody and facing multiple charges after cash, narcotics and stolen weapons were discovered on Tuesday. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 40-year-old Jayson Hicks on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and enhanced firearm penalty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire majorly damaged a home and many vehicles, tractors and storage buildings on Monday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire on Franklin Shows Road just before 4 p.m.
WDAM-TV
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. meth bust
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
WDAM-TV
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 80-year-old woman was arrested after a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found in her possession during a traffic stop Thursday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Deputy Jarron Guy pulled over a vehicle Janice K. Muscarello was riding in...
WLOX
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Saucier has been identified, and his nephew is behind bars. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a single gunshot wound. His nephew, Timothy Bullock, is in custody and being charged with his uncle’s murder, Switzer says.
Lucedale Police searching for missing teen
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officers are searching for a missing teenager in Lucedale. According to a news release Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lucedale Police Department says the 17-year-old goes by “Kadence” and is about 5’7” and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in the city wearing black leggings and […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department receives new 3D imaging equipment
4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. 4th Dist. candidate Ezell speaks to Jones GOP women Wednesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, the...
WDAM-TV
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. for possession & distribution
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
WDAM-TV
Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says Jones Co. officer
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets. Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Making a difference...
Comments / 1