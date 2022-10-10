Read full article on original website
Petal to give city first responders ‘well-deserved’ pay raise
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City’s continued growth has also meant a growing need for more first responders. Around 11,000 people now live in the City of Petal, and with more residents come more emergencies. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said with the growing city’s general budget at $9.2...
Petal Fire Dept. marks 100th year of Fire Prevention Week
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Established in 1922, this week marks the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week. Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety. Because of the increased use of heat in homes during the fall and winter,...
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
Experience Columbia prepares for a merry, magical Christmas once again
Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Jail is due for a change. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. The current roof is flat with nearly ten air conditioner units on top, causing the roof...
Boil water notice in Stringer affects approx. 100 residents
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 100 Stringer residents are under a boil water notice tonight. On Thursday, Oct. 13, Stringer Water Works issues a boil water notice for the area around County Road 21 and County Road 8. The affected area stretches south from the intersection of CR21 and CR211 to the intersection of CR21 and CR8, past Mossville Fire Department, to the end of the line.
Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Hattiesburg police officer Devion White accepted the First Responder of the Year award from Keesler Federal Credit Union. “It means a...
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire majorly damaged a home and many vehicles, tractors and storage buildings on Monday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire on Franklin Shows Road just before 4 p.m.
Florida man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 65-year-old man from Miami, Fla., died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night on Interstate 59 in Jones County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Guillermo Rodriguez was traveling south on I-59 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday when his 1994 Ford L-Series collided with a concrete barrier and overturned near the 80-mile marker.
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
Pine Belt group says, ‘Giving blood is more than a donation’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood supply in the United States is at an all-time low, and donations are needed more than ever. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Blood donations can be crucial to survival for some. Unfortunately, blood shelves are nearly empty because...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department receives new 3D imaging equipment
Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says Jones Co. officer
Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets
Hall Avenue traffic circle project to close 2 Hub City roads for next month
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Thursday morning, two downtown Hattiesburg streets will be closed for the next month as work begins on a traffic roundabout as part of the Hall Avenue Overpass project. Hattiesburg officials said Bay Street and Hall Avenue will be closed during the construction of a traffic...
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified. According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif. LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. meth bust
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
Columbia wrapping up Honey Alley project
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is wrapping up a $338,000 street project that should help control flooding in the downtown area. Water, sewer and natural gas work are complete on Honey Alley, located between Second Street and Church Street. Paving work took place Tuesday, Oct. 11, and...
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man on trial for the sexual assault of a minor was found dead of an apparent suicide on Wednesday morning. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a call around 6:23 a.m. at a home on Woodrow Cochran Road in the Ovett community. On the scene, officials found Kenneth R. Hodge dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
