247Sports
Cincinnati commit Jonas Duclona will put on for Naples at All-American Bowl
Cincinnati Jonas Duclona formally accepted his invitation to the All-American Bowl on Wednesday night during the latest edition of the Road to the Dome digital series. He's excited to not only represent the Bearcats at the nation's premier high school sporting event, but also his city: Naples. Duclona –like many...
Major Outlet Names UC 'Most Underrated' AAC Team Heading Into 2022-23 Season
The Bearcats are trying to rebound from an eighth place finish in the AAC last season.
fbschedules.com
Cincinnati announces 2023, 2024 non-conference football schedules
The Cincinnati Bearcats have finalized their non-conference football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the school announced on Tuesday. The 2023 season will be the first for Cincinnati in the Big 12 Conference. The Bearcats have competed in the American Athletic Conference since the 2013 season. Cincinnati will open...
UC Football Finalizes 2024 Nonconference Schedule
Cincinnati added an FCS opponent to its three-game schedule.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Four-Star Teammates
The Bearcats are filing some more offers during their bye week.
UC v. SMU Game Time/Networks Announced
The Bearcats next game will be under the Texas sun.
WKYT 27
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The varsity football season has come to an end for Bellevue High School. Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement that the school decided to cancel the remainder of the season “due to the limited number of healthy players available.”. He went on to...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
linknky.com
Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business
Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
Lakota West, Archbishop Moeller and Archbishop Hoban remain atop the SBLive Ohio Top 25
Chardon, South Range and Ursuline have joined the rankings this week
Wake up, Cincinnati! Largest coffee festival in the Midwest returns in October
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival will be brewing up an exciting weekend for coffee and tea lovers October 22 and 23 with more than 50 vendors, contests, demonstrations and music.
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
momcollective.com
Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter
Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
WLWT 5
Baby on the way! Cincinnati Zoo's Isla the tamandua is pregnant
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo animal family is growing!. The zoo posted on its Facebook page saying scientists from the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) confirmed Isla the tamandua is pregnant. The zoo said the pup is expected to be born at the end...
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
Cincinnati man needs help getting to California for heart transplant
Robin Washburn said her fiancé Orlando Brooks was normal and healthy a year ago when they began planning their life together. Then one day Brooks woke up feeling short of breath and very fatigued.
WLWT 5
Thieves get away with thousands in new disc golf equipment from Devou Park
COVINGTON, Ky. — New disc golf baskets installed at Devou Park over the weekend opened to much excitement, but the fun was short-lived. The baskets were put in Friday, with a grand opening on Saturday. “Unofficially, we had approximately 700 play-throughs in just the few days that it's been...
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
Graeter’s brings back popular flavor in celebration of Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo
CINCINNATI — In celebration of the arrival of baby Fritz at the Cincinnati Zoo, Graeter’s Ice Cream is bringing back a popular flavor for a limited time. Cincinnati-based Graeter’s is bringing back the “Chunky Chunky Hippo” flavor as supplies last starting Oct. 10. The flavor...
