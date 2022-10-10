ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati announces 2023, 2024 non-conference football schedules

The Cincinnati Bearcats have finalized their non-conference football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the school announced on Tuesday. The 2023 season will be the first for Cincinnati in the Big 12 Conference. The Bearcats have competed in the American Athletic Conference since the 2013 season. Cincinnati will open...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business

Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter

Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
Baby on the way! Cincinnati Zoo's Isla the tamandua is pregnant

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo animal family is growing!. The zoo posted on its Facebook page saying scientists from the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) confirmed Isla the tamandua is pregnant. The zoo said the pup is expected to be born at the end...
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures

Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
