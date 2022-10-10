ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal to give city first responders ‘well-deserved’ pay raise

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City’s continued growth has also meant a growing need for more first responders. Around 11,000 people now live in the City of Petal, and with more residents come more emergencies. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said with the growing city’s general budget at $9.2...
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Laurel, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Fire Dept. marks 100th year of Fire Prevention Week

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Established in 1922, this week marks the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week. Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety. Because of the increased use of heat in homes during the fall and winter,...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

West Point Baptist Church to host fall festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church has had to bump its Fall Festival by a few days to the end of the month. But that only means the two-hour evening of fun and fellowship will fall on Halloween. The West Point festival now is scheduled for 6 p.m....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Jail is due for a change. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. The current roof is flat with nearly ten air conditioner units on top, causing the roof...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets

Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Fillingane expects...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Boil water notice in Stringer affects approx. 100 residents

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 100 Stringer residents are under a boil water notice tonight. On Thursday, Oct. 13, Stringer Water Works issues a boil water notice for the area around County Road 21 and County Road 8. The affected area stretches south from the intersection of CR21 and CR211 to the intersection of CR21 and CR8, past Mossville Fire Department, to the end of the line.
STRINGER, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt group says, ‘Giving blood is more than a donation’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood supply in the United States is at an all-time low, and donations are needed more than ever. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Blood donations can be crucial to survival for some. Unfortunately, blood shelves are nearly empty because...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS 42

Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
WDAM-TV

Empty Bowls hopes to help fill food pantry shelves

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Going on a decade strong, a Hattiesburg tradition once again will reach out a helping hand to feed those in need. The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Main Street Books and the GrateFull Soul restaurant in Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

'Move to Learn' gets Hub City students energized

Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Fillingane expects Medicaid extension for...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says Jones Co. officer

Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets. Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Making a difference...
JONES COUNTY, MS

