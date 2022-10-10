Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia prepares for a merry, magical Christmas once again
Giving back to your community and having a good time go hand and hand, especially in the Pine Belt. Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety. Mississippi non-profit helps entrepreneurs innovate and grow. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:58...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
WDAM-TV
Petal to give city first responders ‘well-deserved’ pay raise
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City’s continued growth has also meant a growing need for more first responders. Around 11,000 people now live in the City of Petal, and with more residents come more emergencies. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said with the growing city’s general budget at $9.2...
Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Petal Fire Dept. marks 100th year of Fire Prevention Week
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Established in 1922, this week marks the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week. Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety. Because of the increased use of heat in homes during the fall and winter,...
WDAM-TV
West Point Baptist Church to host fall festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church has had to bump its Fall Festival by a few days to the end of the month. But that only means the two-hour evening of fun and fellowship will fall on Halloween. The West Point festival now is scheduled for 6 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Hattiesburg police officer Devion White accepted the First Responder of the Year award from Keesler Federal Credit Union. “It means a...
WDAM-TV
Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Jail is due for a change. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. The current roof is flat with nearly ten air conditioner units on top, causing the roof...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Fillingane expects...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
WDAM-TV
Boil water notice in Stringer affects approx. 100 residents
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 100 Stringer residents are under a boil water notice tonight. On Thursday, Oct. 13, Stringer Water Works issues a boil water notice for the area around County Road 21 and County Road 8. The affected area stretches south from the intersection of CR21 and CR211 to the intersection of CR21 and CR8, past Mossville Fire Department, to the end of the line.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt group says, ‘Giving blood is more than a donation’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood supply in the United States is at an all-time low, and donations are needed more than ever. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Blood donations can be crucial to survival for some. Unfortunately, blood shelves are nearly empty because...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt entrepreneur hosts ‘Sneaker Ball’ to give back to community
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Giving back to your community and having a good time go hand and hand, especially in the Pine Belt. Daniel Cook, a Hattiesburg business owner, used his event planning business to create a way to combine fun and charity through an annual event - the Sneaker Ball.
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WDAM-TV
Empty Bowls hopes to help fill food pantry shelves
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Going on a decade strong, a Hattiesburg tradition once again will reach out a helping hand to feed those in need. The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Main Street Books and the GrateFull Soul restaurant in Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Hall Avenue traffic circle project to close 2 Hub City roads for next month
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Thursday morning, two downtown Hattiesburg streets will be closed for the next month as work begins on a traffic roundabout as part of the Hall Avenue Overpass project. Hattiesburg officials said Bay Street and Hall Avenue will be closed during the construction of a traffic...
WDAM-TV
'Move to Learn' gets Hub City students energized
Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Fillingane expects Medicaid extension for...
WDAM-TV
Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says Jones Co. officer
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets. Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Making a difference...
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
Comments / 0