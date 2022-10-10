Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia prepares for a merry, magical Christmas once again
Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety. Mississippi non-profit helps entrepreneurs innovate and grow.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
WDAM-TV
Petal Fire Dept. marks 100th year of Fire Prevention Week
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Established in 1922, this week marks the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week. Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety. Because of the increased use of heat in homes during the fall and winter,...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Hattiesburg police officer Devion White accepted the First Responder of the Year award from Keesler Federal Credit Union. “It means a...
WDAM-TV
West Point Baptist Church to host fall festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church has had to bump its Fall Festival by a few days to the end of the month. But that only means the two-hour evening of fun and fellowship will fall on Halloween. The West Point festival now is scheduled for 6 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt entrepreneur hosts ‘Sneaker Ball’ to give back to community
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Giving back to your community and having a good time go hand and hand, especially in the Pine Belt. Daniel Cook, a Hattiesburg business owner, used his event planning business to create a way to combine fun and charity through an annual event - the Sneaker Ball.
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. JA’s Charity Ball is taking place Friday, Oct. 21, from 7-11 p.m., at the Barn at Bridlewood. There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. The...
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt group says, ‘Giving blood is more than a donation’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood supply in the United States is at an all-time low, and donations are needed more than ever. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Blood donations can be crucial to survival for some. Unfortunately, blood shelves are nearly empty because...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden Eagle campus tradition for the first time in five years. Eight houses in Greek Life are participating in the “pomping” competition, where members decorate wooden frames with tissue paper. This year’s decorations will be in the theme, “You’re so Golden.”
WLOX
Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
WDAM-TV
Columbia wrapping up construction on Honey Alley project
WDAM-TV
'Move to Learn' gets Hub City students energized
WDAM-TV
Empty Bowls hopes to help fill food pantry shelves
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Going on a decade strong, a Hattiesburg tradition once again will reach out a helping hand to feed those in need. The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Main Street Books and the GrateFull Soul restaurant in Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
wessonnews.com
Mississippi's blessed with great Italian restaurants, including Hattiesburg's Mario's
Mississippi is famous world-wide for Southern comfort food – fried chicken, homemade biscuits, vegetables and sky-high meringue pies and banana pudding are just a few of the delicacies tourists list as some of their favorite dishes when they visit our state. Further south on the Gulf Coast, fresh seafood beckons those who crave fresh-from-the-gulf shrimp, oysters and fish. Despite these well-known items, less commonly discussed is the plethora of ethnic restaurants representing a multitude of cuisines. Italian restaurants are at the top of my list and finding a good one is not that hard, even in the Deep South. Last week, I enjoyed Italian food in a location that conjured up memories of a bygone era. It’s worth a detour if you’re near the area.
WDAM-TV
Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets
WDAM-TV
Florida man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 65-year-old man from Miami, Fla., died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night on Interstate 59 in Jones County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Guillermo Rodriguez was traveling south on I-59 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday when his 1994 Ford L-Series collided with a concrete barrier and overturned near the 80-mile marker.
Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
