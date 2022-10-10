Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Saturday Matchup Against Kentucky
Mississippi State is coming into this weekend's game against the Kentucky Wildcats icy.
sportsspectrum.com
Will Rogers, nation's leading passer: 'Nothing would be possible without my Savior'
Even after committing to Mississippi State, there was a part of quarterback Will Rogers that wished he could spend his college career playing in Mike Leach’s air raid offense instead. Leach was coaching at Washington State at the time and tried to convince Rogers to follow in the footsteps of fellow Mississippi native Gardner Minshew, who threw for 4,779 yards in his one year with the Cougars.
wymt.com
John Calipari Women’s Clinic returning this season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari will once again host a women’s clinic for basketball. UK made the announcement on Wednesday. The clinic will return on Oct. 23 at the Joe Craft Center from 3-6 p.m. UK says the clinic is designed for females with all levels of basketball...
wymt.com
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are still talking about Tuesday night’s sold out Kentucky Rising concert. The show was headlined by Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and featured fellow eastern Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers. It was organized by Stapleton after the July floods. Eastern Kentucky artists Ricky...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
wymt.com
Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored next week by the university they attended. Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others. Eastern...
wymt.com
Tickets nearly sold out for Kentucky Rising concert; livestream tickets available
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets are almost sold out again for Tuesday night’s Kentucky Rising concert. Country music stars and Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers will perform at Rupp Arena to raise money for flood victims. 100% of the proceeds will go to relief...
wymt.com
Estill County wins fourth-straight 14th Region Girls’ Soccer title
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Engineers are regional champions for the fourth year in a row. Estill County defeated Powell County 5-3 to win a fourth-straight 14th Region title. Pairings for the state tournament will be chosen on October 12, with the first two rounds played on campuses.
wymt.com
Lexington’s VA hospital working to improve access to care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Time is of the essence when it comes to diagnosing and treating certain health conditions. In some cases, the time you wait for an appointment can be the difference between life and death. The Department of Veterans Affairs website now offers an up-to-date look at wait...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
Commercial Dispatch
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
wymt.com
Toyota gives a preview of what the engineering HQ in Georgetown is working on
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota opened up its North American engineering headquarters in Georgetown to WKYT on Tuesday to see a preview of what they are working on. Executives at the Toyota Production and Engineering Center highlighted how they are “going places” not just here in Kentucky, but around the world. They say Toyota is all about creating the most high-quality vehicles that encourage those to live life to the fullest.
wymt.com
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
wtva.com
West Point police department facing staffing issues
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
wtva.com
Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
