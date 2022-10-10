ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

sportsspectrum.com

Will Rogers, nation's leading passer: 'Nothing would be possible without my Savior'

Even after committing to Mississippi State, there was a part of quarterback Will Rogers that wished he could spend his college career playing in Mike Leach’s air raid offense instead. Leach was coaching at Washington State at the time and tried to convince Rogers to follow in the footsteps of fellow Mississippi native Gardner Minshew, who threw for 4,779 yards in his one year with the Cougars.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
wymt.com

John Calipari Women’s Clinic returning this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari will once again host a women’s clinic for basketball. UK made the announcement on Wednesday. The clinic will return on Oct. 23 at the Joe Craft Center from 3-6 p.m. UK says the clinic is designed for females with all levels of basketball...
LEXINGTON, KY
madisoncountyjournal.com

Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game

Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
STARKVILLE, MS
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
LEXINGTON, KY
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
wymt.com

Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored next week by the university they attended. Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others. Eastern...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Lexington’s VA hospital working to improve access to care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Time is of the essence when it comes to diagnosing and treating certain health conditions. In some cases, the time you wait for an appointment can be the difference between life and death. The Department of Veterans Affairs website now offers an up-to-date look at wait...
LEXINGTON, KY
Commercial Dispatch

Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now

School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wymt.com

Toyota gives a preview of what the engineering HQ in Georgetown is working on

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota opened up its North American engineering headquarters in Georgetown to WKYT on Tuesday to see a preview of what they are working on. Executives at the Toyota Production and Engineering Center highlighted how they are “going places” not just here in Kentucky, but around the world. They say Toyota is all about creating the most high-quality vehicles that encourage those to live life to the fullest.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
VERSAILLES, KY
WJTV 12

Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

West Point police department facing staffing issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS

