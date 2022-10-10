The Grammys are reclassifying the song “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap category to the pop category. The song’s co-creator, Nicki Minaj, wants to know why. And she was thinking out loud on Twitter today, stirring the pot on the mystery of it all. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” Minaj wrote on Twitter, referring to Latto’s hit single. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a...

