No. 8 Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Alabama game

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Alabama enters the Week 7 matchup following a 24-20 win against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Vols won at LSU, 40-13, in Week 6.

Josh Heupel previews Alabama: ‘Our players have earned the right, to play a game like this’

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama contest, the Vols released its depth chart. Tennessee’s depth chart is listed below along with the Vols’ season game results.

Oct. 15 versus Alabama depth chart

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports