4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
Here is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky
When it comes to Halloween candy, you want to make sure your house has the good stuff. Here is a breakdown of the Tri-state's favorite candy. When it comes to Halloween, this time of year gives me the warm and fuzzies. I think its because when I was a kid, my dad was the only person on our street who went all out for Halloween. He had a few Halloween blow molds, and lights he would string up, and I always loved it and thought it was so cool how our house was the Halloween house.
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
Kentucky man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket: 'I'm just amazed'
A Louisville man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. "I never imagined this would ever be me. I’m just amazed," he told lottery officials. On Monday night, while taking a break at work, he walked to the Circle K on Mud Lane to...
Powerful horse sedative "xylazine" linked to human overdoses in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A drug commonly used to sedate horses is now linked to a handful of human overdoses in Kentucky. It's called xylazine, and the director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center said it is becoming a "big problem" among people struggling with addiction. Dr. Ashley Webb told...
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
Kentucky drivers warned to be on the lookout for deer
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued its annual “Antler Alert” earlier this month. One in 88 crashes that happen in Kentucky from October to December is caused by deer, according to information from State Farm Insurance. In Kentucky, roughly 3,000 accidents were caused by deer in...
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
WATCH: Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers Perform ‘Follow You to Virgie’ at Kentucky Rising Benefit Concert
Chris Stapleton joined Tyler Childers for an uplifting version of “Follow You to Virgie” as several country stars gathered in Kentucky to raise money to help those who lost so much in the summer floods. The concert was billed as Kentucky Rising. And fans gathered at Rupp Arena...
Love Haunted Houses? This Kentucky Family Has Been Scaring Together for Over 18 Years
Looking to be scared this Halloween? One Kentucky family is in the business of scaring and they've been doing it for over 18 years. Nightmares End Haunted House is a family-owned haunted house with a super fun backstory on how they got started all those years ago. Cary Alder and his kids Christian, Dustin, Brandon, and Gracie put the scare in a nightmare.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update for October 13
Here's what was discussed in Governor Beshear's Team Kentucky update on October 13
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
Is Squatting Legal in Your State? Here’s What We Know About Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois
Landowners beware! Squatters may have rights to your property if you're not careful and here's what you need to know if you live in these parts of the United States. If you don't know count yourself blessed. A squatter in this case is not a person that is crouching or in a position close to the ground. It has a bit of different meaning and it's a really good thing for you to know.
Nearly 30 Children Have Recently Gone Missing in Indiana
So far, in 2022, nearly 30 children have gone missing, and much help is needed to bring them home. We get Amber Alerts sent to our phones from time to time, about missing kids in the region. Some people see the alert and simply close it. However, on the other side of those alerts are families that are devastated, and frantically searching for their missing child. When it comes to missing children in Indiana, from January 16th to October 3rd, nearly 30 children have gone missing.
