Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames Tuliano
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames Tuliano
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
packinsider.com
NC State Football Snap Leaders at the Halfway Point
We are 6 games into NC State’s 2022 football schedule, which means we are officially at the halfway point of the regular season. Below is a breakdown of how many snaps players have played through 6 games. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with...
247Sports
Brian's Breakdown: How does NC State replace Dereon Seabron?
When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.
packinsider.com
NC State Wearing Red-on-White-on-White UNI Combo Against Syracuse
#15 NC State will be wearing Red Helmets, White Jerseys and White Pants at #18 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. Can I just say that the video below is the sickest uni combo reveal I’ve ever seen. Taking full advantage of the North Carolina State Fair opening today. NC State...
UNC Football Commit Earns Coveted Four-Star Ranking
The UNC football commit gained an extra star after impressing at the 4A level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
packinsider.com
RIVALS: Friedman Believes NC State’s 2023 Football Class is Most Underrated
This morning, 5 national recruiting gurus over at Rivals picked the most underrated 2023 recruiting class nationally, and Adam Friedman picked NC State’s 13-man 2023 class. Below is what Friedman had to say about the Pack’s 2023 football recruiting class:. Who has one of the best developmental programs...
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown
A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith & Jarkel Joiner Press Conference at ACC Tipoff: TRANSCRIPT
NC State Men’s Basketball was represented by Head Coach Kevin Keatts and Guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner at the ACC Tipoff event today. You can watch the video above from their press conference, or read the transcript below. Q. Coach, you know you’re coming off of a rough...
RELATED PEOPLE
packinsider.com
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Sticks up for NC State at ACC Tipoff
The ACC Tipoff has been going on in Charlotte the past two days, and to kick things off, Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke about a variety of topics, but on two occasions he went out of his way to go to bat for NC State. When talking about how well the...
It's 'Championship or Bust' for UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball program has earned high preseason rankings heading into Hubert Davis' second year at the helm.
packinsider.com
NC State Football Recruiting Update: 10/12/22
The NC State Football Coaching staff has handed out quite a few scholarship offers as of late. Here’s a breakdown. JUCO Offensive Lineman Keyshawn Blackstock (6’5″/315) picked up an offer from the Wolfpack on October 4th. Blackstock plays for Coffeville Community College in Kansas, and has offers...
Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list
Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
NC State welcomes former USC basketball 5-star Saniya Rivers ‘back home’ as transfer
N.C. State women’s basketball coach Wes Moore was about to hit the stage for a Greensboro speaking engagement this May when his phone rang. It was Saniya Rivers, the dynamic five-star guard he’d recruited so hard out of Wilmington’s Ashley High School only to see her choose coach Dawn Staley’s South Carolina program instead.
packinsider.com
Three NC State Football Commits Make 2022 Shrine Bowl
Three NC State 2023 Football Commits have made the 2022 Shrine Bowl representing the state of North Carolina: Defensive End Isaiah Shirley, Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion and Defensive Back/Wide Receiver Tamarcus Cooley. The Shrine Bowl is an all-star game played annually, with the best high school football players in the...
packinsider.com
Jack Chambers Knows How to Throw the Football
With 4:59 left on the clock in the 3rd Quarter last Saturday, NC State Quarterback Devin Leary left the game with a shoulder injury. Backup Jack Chambers entered the game, and ultimately led the Wolfpack on 3 consecutive scoring drives (3 field goals), giving NC State the lead they needed to pull off a 19-17 victory over FSU.
cbs17
NC State cancels outdoor ‘Primetime with the Pack’ basketball tipoff due to threat of rain
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State has canceled its outdoor basketball season tip-off event because rainy weather is in the forecast. Program officials said Wednesday that the Primetime with the Pack event has been called off because of the potential for scattered storms and setup requirements on the plaza outside of PNC Arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UNC presumed favorite for Zayden High
The UNC basketball target recently completed an official visit to North Carolina at the end of September.
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
Photos: Historic images from the 1939 Duke-Carolina rivalry game
See historic images from the overflow crowd at Duke
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
Comments / 0