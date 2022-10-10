ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State Football Snap Leaders at the Halfway Point

We are 6 games into NC State’s 2022 football schedule, which means we are officially at the halfway point of the regular season. Below is a breakdown of how many snaps players have played through 6 games. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with...
247Sports

Brian's Breakdown: How does NC State replace Dereon Seabron?

When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.
packinsider.com

NC State Wearing Red-on-White-on-White UNI Combo Against Syracuse

#15 NC State will be wearing Red Helmets, White Jerseys and White Pants at #18 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. Can I just say that the video below is the sickest uni combo reveal I’ve ever seen. Taking full advantage of the North Carolina State Fair opening today. NC State...
packinsider.com

RIVALS: Friedman Believes NC State’s 2023 Football Class is Most Underrated

This morning, 5 national recruiting gurus over at Rivals picked the most underrated 2023 recruiting class nationally, and Adam Friedman picked NC State’s 13-man 2023 class. Below is what Friedman had to say about the Pack’s 2023 football recruiting class:. Who has one of the best developmental programs...
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown

A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
packinsider.com

NC State Football Recruiting Update: 10/12/22

The NC State Football Coaching staff has handed out quite a few scholarship offers as of late. Here’s a breakdown. JUCO Offensive Lineman Keyshawn Blackstock (6’5″/315) picked up an offer from the Wolfpack on October 4th. Blackstock plays for Coffeville Community College in Kansas, and has offers...
BlueDevilCountry

Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list

Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
packinsider.com

Three NC State Football Commits Make 2022 Shrine Bowl

Three NC State 2023 Football Commits have made the 2022 Shrine Bowl representing the state of North Carolina: Defensive End Isaiah Shirley, Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion and Defensive Back/Wide Receiver Tamarcus Cooley. The Shrine Bowl is an all-star game played annually, with the best high school football players in the...
packinsider.com

Jack Chambers Knows How to Throw the Football

With 4:59 left on the clock in the 3rd Quarter last Saturday, NC State Quarterback Devin Leary left the game with a shoulder injury. Backup Jack Chambers entered the game, and ultimately led the Wolfpack on 3 consecutive scoring drives (3 field goals), giving NC State the lead they needed to pull off a 19-17 victory over FSU.
