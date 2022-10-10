When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO