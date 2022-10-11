ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If One Of Your Parents Cheated While You Were Growing Up, How Did It Impact Your Life?

By Michele Bird
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

Not all relationships end in happily ever after.

Barry Wetcher / © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And even worse: sometimes things end because of cheating.

© 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

So, we want to know: if one of your parents cheated, how did it impact your life?

Barry Wetcher / © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Maybe you stumbled across your mom's secret online dating profile.

© 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or perhaps you ran into your dad while he was out on a date he shouldn't have been on.

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

However it happened and whether or not your parents stayed together, we want to hear your story. Tell us about your experience in the comments, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Tracey Folly

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mary Duncan

Father abandons his daughter on her wedding day, won’t walk her down the aisle out of spite

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had a pretty messed up childhood, which is why I think she has so many problems with relationships now that she is an adult. Her parents were never married, her dad was only in her life sporadically at best, and her mom was alcoholic that Angela often found herself taking care of.
Well+Good

Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails

More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Stacy Ann

A Narcissist Thrives On Smearing Their Victims. Here's Why.

When things ended with my narcissistic ex, I thought that I was going to be able to simply walk away and that it would be a relatively normal break-up. At that moment I was completely naive to the fact that there was a storm brewing that had begun before I decided to end the abusive and toxic relationship.
BuzzFeed

