There was a lot of anger coming from LSU fans after the Tigers lost to Tennessee 40-13 in an embarrassing defeat. Whether it’s the disappointing performance of the offense this season or the ineptitude of the special teams, LSU fans have had a lot to complain about this year. Even though this season is a building block year for new coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers, people still had high expectations because of the potential for success at LSU. However, there were warning signs that the Tigers were going to have an up and down season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO