LSU Reveille
SEC play: What's to come for LSU soccer in the remainder of the season
After Sunday’s crushing 5-0 defeat to No. 4 Alabama, LSU Soccer finds themselves without a win in conference play. The Tigers have struggled to get going, but they still could position themselves well to avoid big names in the SEC Tournament. With that being said, let’s look at the remaining schedule and see how favored LSU is.
LSU Reveille
Column: Patience is Needed: Why LSU has had an up and down year
There was a lot of anger coming from LSU fans after the Tigers lost to Tennessee 40-13 in an embarrassing defeat. Whether it’s the disappointing performance of the offense this season or the ineptitude of the special teams, LSU fans have had a lot to complain about this year. Even though this season is a building block year for new coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers, people still had high expectations because of the potential for success at LSU. However, there were warning signs that the Tigers were going to have an up and down season.
LSU Reveille
Offensive Woes: How LSU's offensive can be taken to another level
The LSU Tigers are halfway through the season with a record of 4-2 and got ranked for the first time this season at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee. Having big wins over Mississippi State and Auburn, LSU built up some momentum, but is now coming off a crushing 40-13 loss to Tennessee.
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Why St. James wide receiver, Khai Prean, is staying home at LSU
Khai Prean is the only utility player or “athlete” in LSU’s 2023 recruiting class. This being said, he could be the most versatile player in the recruiting class, and could potentially play multiple positions at the next level. Prean is a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from St. James...
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN
Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
LSU Reveille
LSU researchers join team of universities to study methane emissions in coastal wetlands
Researchers at LSU are joining a group of scientists from four universities to investigate naturally occurring methane emissions in Louisiana’s coastal wetlands. Professors in the department of Oceanography and Coastal Science Dubravko Justic, Haosheng Huang and Giulio Mariotti are set to represent LSU when they join the University of Tennessee, Rowan University, the University of Kentucky and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, a research center on the coast of Louisiana, on this project to research how methane gasses affect coastal regions.
LSU Reveille
A Baton Rouge day trip itinerary perfect for fall break or any weekend
Baton Rouge’s cultural and historical richness creates ample opportunities for day trips in the city. Here’s a few itinerary ideas to keep in your back pocket for when you feel like exploring. 1. Breakfast. Louie’s Cafe. Louie’s Cafe is a diner at the North Gates of LSU's...
LSU Reveille
Is the Honors College worth it? Dean, students share benefits, resources available
Students within LSU’s Ogden Honors College have a list of requirements to complete in order to graduate with honors. By doing these requirements, honors students have access to resources unavailable to the rest of the student body. But is the work worth the reward?. History professor Jonathon Earle serves...
