ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSU Reveille

SEC play: What's to come for LSU soccer in the remainder of the season

After Sunday’s crushing 5-0 defeat to No. 4 Alabama, LSU Soccer finds themselves without a win in conference play. The Tigers have struggled to get going, but they still could position themselves well to avoid big names in the SEC Tournament. With that being said, let’s look at the remaining schedule and see how favored LSU is.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Column: Patience is Needed: Why LSU has had an up and down year

There was a lot of anger coming from LSU fans after the Tigers lost to Tennessee 40-13 in an embarrassing defeat. Whether it’s the disappointing performance of the offense this season or the ineptitude of the special teams, LSU fans have had a lot to complain about this year. Even though this season is a building block year for new coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers, people still had high expectations because of the potential for success at LSU. However, there were warning signs that the Tigers were going to have an up and down season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Offensive Woes: How LSU's offensive can be taken to another level

The LSU Tigers are halfway through the season with a record of 4-2 and got ranked for the first time this season at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee. Having big wins over Mississippi State and Auburn, LSU built up some momentum, but is now coming off a crushing 40-13 loss to Tennessee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Utah State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN

Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU researchers join team of universities to study methane emissions in coastal wetlands

Researchers at LSU are joining a group of scientists from four universities to investigate naturally occurring methane emissions in Louisiana’s coastal wetlands. Professors in the department of Oceanography and Coastal Science Dubravko Justic, Haosheng Huang and Giulio Mariotti are set to represent LSU when they join the University of Tennessee, Rowan University, the University of Kentucky and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, a research center on the coast of Louisiana, on this project to research how methane gasses affect coastal regions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier

Comments / 0

Community Policy