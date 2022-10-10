Washington State guard Grant Stephens to miss first half against Oregon State after Pac-12 upholds targeting penalty

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
After missing three weeks with injury, Washington State strong safety Jordan Lee makes impact in return
PULLMAN – Jordan Lee had avoided injuries throughout his collegiate career. He only recalls missing one game over the past four seasons at Nevada. In his second appearance at Washington State – a Week 2 win at Wisconsin – the senior strong safety sustained a lower-body injury, which kept him sidelined for the next three weeks.
nbcrightnow.com
'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production
PULLMAN – Last year, Washington State’s defense distinguished itself for forcing turnovers. The Cougars totaled 29 takeaways, finishing tied for fifth in the nation in that category. But the Cougars haven’t sustained that level of production this season. At the midway point of its season, WSU is on...
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
earnthenecklace.com
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
Four students injured after structure collapses at University of Idaho fraternity
MOSCOW, Idaho — Saturday night ended in disaster for one University of Idaho fraternity. A raised platform, built by UI Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, collapsed and subsequently injured four people. The platform that collapsed was six to seven feet tall, said Brian Nickerson, Moscow Volunteer Fire chief. First...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center
EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said. Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
nbcrightnow.com
4 sent to hospital after U of I fraternity structure collapse
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho making headlines again Tuesday - this time it’s Greek row. Saturday night, a structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau members collapsed, injuring four people. Two were life-flighted to area hospitals, according to Moscow Fire. Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson says two women...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme
Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...
klcc.org
EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons
Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning. Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.
hh-today.com
On portable toilets, Albany tries again
Albany is taking another run at writing a law that allows portable toilets in more places than permitted now but still retains a number of restrictions. The city council Monday got a briefing on the latest proposal from Public Works Director Chris Bailey. Council members seemed to be OK with what they heard.
