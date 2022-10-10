ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazio wins at Fiorentina 4-0 to move to 3rd in Serie A

 3 days ago
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina got a blast of Lazio’s impressive domestic form when the visitor won 4-0 and moved into third place in Serie A on Monday.

Ciro Immobile scored one and set up another while Sergej Milinković-Savić also starred with two assists in a fourth straight league victory for Lazio, which has 14 goals in those matches and conceded none.

Lazio moved three points behind Serie A leader Napoli and one below Atalanta. It is above Udinese and defending champion AC Milan on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season.

Fiorentina, in contrast, has won just one of its last eight Serie A matches and sits 13th, just four points off the bottom three.

Matías Vecino headed in a corner at the near post in the 11th minute and Mattia Zaccagni doubled the lead in the 25th with another header on a Milinković-Savić cross.

Immobile hit the crossbar in the second half then set up substitute Luis Alberto late on and capped a great night in stoppage time when Milinković-Savić ran onto a through ball and backheeled it for the Italy forward to slot home.

It has been a different story in Europe for Lazio, which beat Feyenoord in its Europa League opener but was thrashed at Midtjylland 5-1 and drew at Sturm Graz 0-0.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

