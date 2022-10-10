Washington State guard Grant Stephens to miss first half against Oregon State after Pac-12 upholds targeting penalty

Read full article on original website
'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production
PULLMAN – Last year, Washington State’s defense distinguished itself for forcing turnovers. The Cougars totaled 29 takeaways, finishing tied for fifth in the nation in that category. But the Cougars haven’t sustained that level of production this season. At the midway point of its season, WSU is on...
Idaho senior linebacker Fa’Avae Fa’Avae will have chance to show tackling prowess against No. 3 Montana's run-heavy game plan
MOSCOW, Idaho – For a resurgent Idaho football team that has won three straight games after opening the season with respectable losses to Washington State and Indiana, Saturday’s game against undefeated Montana in Missoula is a revealing test. Are these the Vandals of the past five years who...
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
earnthenecklace.com
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
Four students injured after a fraternity structure collapsed at the University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho. - A structure at the University of Idaho collapsed over the weekend leaving four students injured. The six-foot-seven raised platform built by the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, had about 30 people standing on top of it when it collapsed. Unfortunately, there were also people standing under it.
Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley resigns
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley has resigned, the mayor's office confirmed. Right now, a search is underway for his replacement. KHQ is working to confirm more details about why he resigned. Hensley became chief in 2011 and has worked nearly 40 years in law enforcement. This...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme
Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...
2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
