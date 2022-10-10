Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
Western Mass. Girls Soccer Top 20: Longmeadow, East Longmeadow move into Top 5
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wina.com
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
thereminder.com
Iona’s Restaurant opens newest location in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY — Iona’s restaurant celebrated its grand opening for its new second location at 20 Main St. in South Hadley on Sept. 23. The two restaurants are named after owner and chef Kelly Dobbins’s grandmother, Iona, whom he said played a significant role in his life while growing up. Because of her impact on him, opening the restaurant was a way to create a legacy and keep her memory alive.
Daily Collegian
UMass renters deserve better from their landlords
It’s not often that you encounter someone who has only good things to say about their landlord, and Amherst is no exception. There is a culture of contempt and exploitation that exists between many of the landlords in Amherst and the college students that rent from them. I would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennington County eatery on Yelp’s top New England restaurants list
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
Northampton’s 96-year-old King & Cushman insurance agency sold to Virginia company
NORTHAMPTON — The Hilb Group insurance agency purchased Northampton’s King & Cushman Agency, King & Cushman recently announced in a letter to customers. The Hilb Group, of Richmond, Virginia, said the deal was finalized back in July. Agency principal Scott King and his team will join the Hilb...
IN THIS ARTICLE
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
thereminder.com
Field trip to D.C. approved, but cost may be too steep for Hampden, Wilbraham families
HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – The Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School Committee approved a request from Wilbraham Middle School Principal John Derosia to conduct a field trip for the eighth-grade students from Wilbraham Middle and Green Meadows schools. Derosia explained that before the coronavirus pandemic, the trip was run through the company EF Explore....
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
Scott Tower in Holyoke trail being improved under Anniversary Hill Park restoration project
Holyoke is one of the 10 municipalities in Massachusetts to receive grant funding to further protect natural resources.
Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M
Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
Daily Free Press
The Ludlow Massacre | Bad Business
In developed democracies, systemic violence takes the form of food insecurity, poverty and homelessness. The Ludlow Massacre, and other similar historic events, bring public attention to the protection of worker’s rights. When more people are aware of these events, they can work together to prevent state sponsored corporate violence of this magnitude from still occurring.
Comments / 0