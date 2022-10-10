ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wina.com

Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thereminder.com

Iona’s Restaurant opens newest location in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY — Iona’s restaurant celebrated its grand opening for its new second location at 20 Main St. in South Hadley on Sept. 23. The two restaurants are named after owner and chef Kelly Dobbins’s grandmother, Iona, whom he said played a significant role in his life while growing up. Because of her impact on him, opening the restaurant was a way to create a legacy and keep her memory alive.
Daily Collegian

UMass renters deserve better from their landlords

It’s not often that you encounter someone who has only good things to say about their landlord, and Amherst is no exception. There is a culture of contempt and exploitation that exists between many of the landlords in Amherst and the college students that rent from them. I would...
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Amherst, MA
College Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Lynchburg, VA
Football
Lynchburg, VA
College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Amherst, MA
Football
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Amherst, MA
Sports
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season High#Coaching#Umass Minutemen#In The Right Place#American Football#College Football#The Liberty Flames#Umass
westernmassnews.com

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
westernmassnews.com

2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
AGAWAM, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M

Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
LENOX, MA
Daily Free Press

The Ludlow Massacre | Bad Business

In developed democracies, systemic violence takes the form of food insecurity, poverty and homelessness. The Ludlow Massacre, and other similar historic events, bring public attention to the protection of worker’s rights. When more people are aware of these events, they can work together to prevent state sponsored corporate violence of this magnitude from still occurring.
LUDLOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy